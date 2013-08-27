'Children are a lifestyle choice. So why should I pay for yours?'

By ANONYMOUS

There’s a reason why I can’t write this post under my real name. You see, most of my friends have kids. I have god children and two nephews and a niece I adore.

But as a 43 year old woman without kids, it’s impossible for me to say what I really feel about the idea of the Liberal party’s paid parental scheme because my parent friends would be horrified.

Before I continue, let’s get one thing straight – I love kids. I also agree that raising children is the cornerstone of society and as such, should be supported by taxpayers. To an extent, anyway.

But here’s another thing I believe strongly: all kids should be treated as equal by our government. As should the adults having them.

Which is why I am against Tony Abbott’s paid parental leave plan. Because it is not egalitarian – it is elitist. To pay a primary carer 26 weeks paid parental leave is idealistic at best. To pay them on the wage they earn normally is quite frankly, ridiculous.

Under Labor’s paid parental scheme, the Government pays a baby’s primary carer at the minimum wage, currently $622.20 per week for 18 weeks. In the current economic climate, this is more than fair. Meanwhile, the Coalition wants to introduce a 26-week replacement wage scheme where women earning up to $150,000 each year would be paid their full salary for the period of leave, including superannuation, which could be as much as $75,000 per pregnancy.

Take into account the fact that tax payer dollars also subsidise unlimited IVF cycles for all women of any age, and you start to wonder when there will be a ‘pushing tax’ put on us all as well.

Here’s an opinion you don’t often read, but if you ask me, it’s one that’s strongly held by many of us who are too frightened of the PC police to say it out loud: children are a lifestyle choice. They are not a right. If you want them, be prepared to pay for them. Your children. Your choice.

Kids cost time and money and are damn hard work. If you don’t feel you are in a position to accommodate them, even taking in to account current government subsidies, then maybe think twice about having them in the first place. Buy some condoms. Get a prescription for The Pill. Consider a termination.