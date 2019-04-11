News
reality tv

Australia reacts to Paddy and Alisha's baffling 24-hour romance on Bachelor in Paradise.

So the very confusing 24-hour romance between Paddy and Alisha appears to be over after an argument that made literally no sense.

(We feel like the constant cocktail-drinking in the sun by contestants makes this show very hard to follow, but we are trying our hardest).

We also never thought we’d say this, but we think we preferred Paddy when he was shouting “FIT AS F*CK” and “BLONDE HAIR, BLUE EYES” every five minutes on The Bachelorette.

While we still don’t fully understand what the argument was about, here’s what we *think* happened:

Alisha was peeved that Nathan sent her bestie Cat home, because Bachelor in Paradise should be like a fun, booze-filled school camp with cameras and Osher and not an actual search for love. Duh, Nathan.

Then for some reason Paddy and Alisha had an argument, Alisha cried, then Paddy told precisely everyone on the island about it and now they hate each other and pls this island needs a red wine wielding Cyclone Cyrell pronto.

Here are the best reactions to whatever the hell that was ¯\_(ツ)_/¯:

And our favourite tweet of the entire night and perhaps even our lives:

Tags: bachelor-in-paradise-2019 , news-stories , paddy-the-bachelor , the-bachelor

