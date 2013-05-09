ozGossip: Michael Klim's daughter recovering from typhoid

By ALICIA VRAJLAL Get the scoop on this week's best Aussie gossip – from new shows to hot frocks and dating shocks. I can also be found gossiping at 'I Am Starstruck'.

Michael Klim's little girl recovering from typhoid

Former Olympic swimmer Michael Klim has revealed his eight-year-old daughter Stella is recovering from a bout of typh

Celebrity Splash belly flops

It only debuted two weeks age, but the first season of reality series Celebrity Splash has already been abridged by Channel 7.

Brynne is back

Brynne Edelsten is back, and more bedazzled than ever.

The Bachelor comes to Australia

If trashy reality TV with lots of dashing men is your guilty viewing pleasure, you will be pleased to know an Australian version of The Bachelor

Jessica Marais to play Carlotta

Jessica Marais is making a comeback to the local television scene, following her Logie-award winning role on Packed To The Rafters.

Ada shares her mothering story

Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou has admitted that she hadn't known she was supposed to warm up bottled milk before giving it to babies, having f

Adam Hills apologises to Steve Peacocke

Home and Away fans will be happy to hear Aussie comedian Adam Hills has apologised to Steve Peacocke for saying he had never hear