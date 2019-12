Catch up on the latest Australian celebrity news, including Grant Denyer’s shock confession about why he won’t watch the show that made him famous.

Teresa Palmer Twitter Teresa Palmer, Mark Webber, Twitter

The Sapphires racist

Dr Chris Brown Dr Chris Brown

Portia in Australia for film Portia DeGeneres back home to shoot a movie with Hamish Blake

Jessica Mauboy Jessica Mauboy headed to LA to pursue acting dream