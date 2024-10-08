'I'm a 56-year-old model. Here's the skincare routine I swear by.'

If you haven't heard of Kate Bell, you've most definitely seen her. She's one of Australia's most successful models with a career spanning over three decades and was Australia's first Gen X model to headline campaigns for heavy hitters in the beauty industry such as Mecca, Myer and David Jones.

For the past 37 years, Kate has worked as a full-time professional model based in Sydney, and most recently walked the runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week before joining us on You Beauty's The Formula (JUST as exciting!).

Watch: Speaking of over 50s skincare, here's Amanda Ramsay on her top tips. Post continues below.

Kate is also a familiar face on Mamamia, writing on the challenges and realities of being a model in her 50s, addressing issues like ageism in the fashion and beauty industry, and openly discussing how the perceptions of ageing affect her career.

Here, Kate chats about her skin journey, as well as dishing out her essential products for a bright and healthy-looking glow.

Speaking about her own skin journey and some of the differences she's noticed in her skin over 50, Kate shared the one key shift she's made in her routine.

"I think the biggest change I've noticed is that as you get older, your skin dries up. There's a literal scientific fact that when we're born, we're 90 per cent water. When we die, we're 70 per cent water. That will make such a massive change on the surface of your skin. So I think for me now, it's all about hydration," she shared.

And goodness, does she have some good recommendations.

Here's exactly what she puts on her face (and body!):

undefined

In case you've been sleeping on sorbolene, it's a fantastic all-rounder that works wonders not only for locking in moisture — but it can also be used for makeup removal.

"My skin journey started with my mother, who was so low-key in her skincare and beauty routine," shared Kate. "She just used Ponds and I didn't really have any direction for my skin — we just ate fairly healthy at home," Kate said.

"But when I went into modelling, I met a socialite — and maybe my skin looked like it needed it or something — but she suggested getting facials. So I started really early on, getting regular facials. And one of the things that the beautician said to me was to just use sorbolene cream to take your makeup off."

Don't knock it 'til you try it!

undefined

"I stuck with just using sorbolene for a long time until I met the wizard from Bondi," Kate told us.

And YES, PLS DO GO ON.

"He was this really tall old dude who owned a health food shop in Bondi. He was a front of information like a lot of older naturopaths are — they've just got this well of knowledge about natural products."

From here, Kate said, she started to dip her toes in the world of natural skincare — and she loved it.

At the top of her list? Black sesame oil.

"I use black sesame oil — it's an Ayurvedic thing. Honestly, you can use any oil at all. After a warm shower in the morning, I rub myself with this. And it's not an extended massage — I just lather it all in, and then rinse off the excess with a cold shower. And what needs to stay will stay. Then I do use moisturiser once I get out as well."

Anyone else feel like they suddenly need to step up their body care routine?!

undefined

For an instant glow, Kate loves this facial tanning mist from Three Warriors.

"They're a really good brand — and the products work. This is this face tan and I just spray it on when I need it — but I use it everywhere," she said.

"It's a mist, and it just gives you that sort of light glow. And if you want a bit more, spray a bit more in a couple of hours. But I just find that does the job. Just warms your skin up a little bit. It's just spray and go."

undefined

If you haven't tried nipple balm on your lips, this is your sign. (Psst… Kylie Jenner's a fan!).

"My best friend is French, and I have spent a little bit of time in Paris. And what blew me away was the range of homeopathic and natural products they had in their pharmacies," Kate shared. Her favourite find? A multi-use French nipple balm for smooth lips and hydrated skin.

"Your little lips disappear on the way through life — so the old Homeoplasmine has been with me a long time. It works a treat. It's matte — there's no gloss in it. I also haven't had a dry, crusty nose from winter for so many winters. Not since I've found this."

undefined

Can confirm: Kate loves this cult favourite lip product just as much as the rest of us. In fact, her makeup artist recommended it to her and she's never looked back.

"Dearest Max May put me on to this… and the pot lasts forever."

"All the little lines across my top lip disappear when I put that on. And I'm not saying they disappear forever. They don't. But they disappear for a couple of hours — while I'm event-ing or while I'm on the shoot."

undefined

"They're a new company — husband and wife — with an old Ayurvedic recipe. So I'm not surprised that it turns me on, because it's the sister science of yoga. It's called feed your skin, and it does feed your skin."

With a bunch of nutrient-rich ingredients, this saffron-enriched face cream promises to deeply nourish and revive your skin and leave you glowing.

Kate said. "One time, I put too much on and it took a bit to rub in. I went to bed and then the next morning — whatever was in, it was like a garden — it just poured good stuff [into my skin]."

Feature image: Instagram: @i_am_kate_bell.