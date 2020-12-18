From Princess Di to Pia Miller: The oval engagement ring is staging a comeback.

On February 24, 1981, Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles announced their engagement. It was the first time the public glimpsed Diana's now-iconic engagement ring.

Wearing a bright blue blazer and skirt, the then-20-year-old displayed a 12-carat oval sapphire surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds and set in white gold.

Image: Getty.

While most royals engagement rings are custom made, Diana picked out this particular ring from a jeweller's catalogue. Meaning anyone could've purchased it.

She never specifically shared why she chose the colour or the style.

"There are a few different theories as to why Diana selected the ring: the colour matched her eyes, the Queen may have actually selected it, or as Diana was later quoted as saying, 'It was the biggest,'" The Crown's lead researcher Annie Sulzberger told Vogue UK. "Others claim that it simply reminded her of her mother's engagement ring."

Today, the ring is worn by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, as her own engagement ring.

Now, almost 40 years since Diana debuted it, the oval engagement ring is staging a comeback.

Last month, Pia Loyola (formerly known as Pia Miller) announced her engagement to Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell. And guess what?

He proposed with an oval engagement ring. A big one at that.

The former Home and Away actress has since shared a closer snap of the ring that is rumoured to be worth close to AUD$2 million.

In September, Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes got engaged to her partner, Juan David Borrero. And again, she showed off an oval engagement ring.

"The ring features a seven-carat oval-cut diamond set in 18kt yellow gold. The ring features a hidden halo with diamond-embellished prongs. Platinum prongs were chosen for extra security. The ring is valued at over $250,0000," Ritani - the brand who created the ring - shared.

Closer to home, Australian influencer Elle Ferguson wears an oval engagement ring too. The ring - created by her sister, Sydney-based jeweller Lucie Ferguson - features a 5.01 carat oval diamond.

So if you're curious about what engagement rings will be on trend in 2021, take our word: The oval shape is back.

And honestly, we hope it stays.

Feature image: Mamamia/Getty.