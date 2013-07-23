Our first glimpse of the little prince!

Seeing Prince William and Kate with their newborn son on the steps of St Mary's Hospital in London, it's impossible not to recall Princess Diana striking the same pose with Prince Charles 31 years earlier.

Kate appeared on the stairs of the hospital's Lindo Wing wearing a polka dot dress by designer Jenny Packham. Many have speculated her choice of attire was a tribute to the late Princess Diana, who wore a similar dress for her first public appearance with William. Prince William's casual look, on the other hand, was in stark contrast to his father's, who wore a striped suit, tie and pocket square.

Diana and Charles posed briefly on the hospital steps before being driven to Kensington Palace via a chauffered station wagon. William, on the other hand, endeared himself to the crowds by loading the baby in the car-seat himself, with mum deciding to sit in the back with bub while dad drove them home.

"He's got a good pair of lungs on him, that's for sure," William told the crowd before driving away.

He also joked about the baby's hair, saying: "He has way more than me, thank God."

"It's a special time," Kate said. "I think any new parent would know what this feeling feels like."

Diana's brother Charles Spencer has also recalled that her own birth in July 1961 was strikingly similar. He told Us Weekly in a statement: "My father [John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer] always told us how Diana was born on just such a blisteringly hot day, at Sandringham, in July 1961." Now that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are parents, he says, "It's another very happy summer's day, half a century on."

Here are more beautiful echo photos:

Diana and Charles step outside ANWAR HUSSEIN/HULTON ARCHIVE/GETTY IMAGES

Kate and Will leave the hospital OLI SCARFF/GETTY IMAGES

Diana and Charles greet the crowds ANWAR HUSSEIN/HULTON ARCHIVE/GETTY IMAGES

Kate and Will smile at onlookers SCOTT HEAVEY/GETTY IMAGES

Charles dotes on baby William ANWAR HUSSEIN/HULTON ARCHIVE/GETTY IMAGES

William can't stop looking at his newborn son KARWAI TANG/WIREIMAGE/GETTY IMAGES

Diana passes over William to Charles ANWAR HUSSEIN/HULTON ARCHIVE/GETTY IMAGES

Kate hands baby duties to Will

CHRIS JACKSON/GETTY IMAGES

Diana and Charles head for the palace ANWAR HUSSEIN/HULTOGETTY IMAGES

Kate and Will drive away from the hospital SAV/FILMMAGIC/GETTY IMAGE