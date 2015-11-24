All the mascaras, all the time. (Source: Supplied.)
Mascara is the politician of Makeupville. With each tube come many promises: Fat lashes! Zoomed lashes! Millions of lashes! Flared lashes!
With so many new mascara releases, as well as some classic mascaras with cult followings, it’s hard to know who to believe – and which mascara you should reward with your hard-earned money. Luckily, we’re here to help you figure out who to vote for, mascara-wise.
Rimmel
24HR Supercurler Mascara, $17.95 from Priceline.
"I'm calling it, Rimmel's new mascara offering is the Curly Wurly equivalent of the makeup world. The formula contains a "curling polymer" (don't worry, I'd never heard of it either) that keeps your lashes in place. All day. The wand is thick but doesn't cake your lashes (au revoir clumps). If you're looking for a solid mascara for every-day-use, this is your guy." - Edwina Carr Barraclough, Editor.
Tarte
Lights, Camera, Flashes Statement Mascara, $29 from Sephora.
"Tarte is a brand that's new to Australia (thanks to Sephora) which specialises in using natural ingredients. Their Lights, Camera, Flashes Statement Mascara is all about glamour and drama, and the gold tube with the lizard-skin print says it all.
The wand is a fat, latex brush with stubby bristles, and reminds me of the brushes from the Max Factor False Lash Effect and Covergirl LashBlast mascaras. The mascara volumised my lashes and slightly lengthened them, to create an overall dramatic look. The layers can be built up quickly, without clumping. I needed to curl my lashes quite a bit between coats, but that was fine, because using my Shu Uemera curler is one of my favourite things." - Carla GS, Beauty Editor.
Covergirl
Star Wars Limited Edition Super Sizer Mascara, $17.95 from Priceline.
"The one thing I know about Star Wars (apart from the dude in the mask) is the force. I’m not entirely sure what the force entails, but I know it is forceful. So when I opened the special Star Wars Limited Edition Super Sizer Mascara, I was a little surprised. It didn’t look forceful. It looked like my eyelashes may snap it. But I didn’t want to judge a book by it’s cover. So thought I’d give it a go. And if I'm being honest it blew my mind.
"Unlike other mascaras I had used before, the more I put on, the more my eyelashes grew out. Usually by the third swipe I end up with built up black clumps on my eyes, but with this one I had extremely long swept out lashes. They're practically touching my eyebrows.
"Verdict: Loved it. Perfect for everyday use. And forceful." - Elissa Ratliff, Writer for Debrief Daily and Assistant Podcast Producer.
The Super Sizer by LashBlast Mascara, $17.95 from Priceline.
"The newest mascara to join the Covergirl LashBlast family is the over-achieving, gifted and talented youngest child. Which is my way of saying that it works. I absolutely loved this mascara, because it lengthens, volumises and darkens. And most surprisingly at all, it can hold a curled lash, without being a waterproof formula.
And that's a first from me. The brush is an extremely curious thing - it has the tiniest, stumpiest bristles I've ever seen. It looks like a caterpillar with puny legs. But somehow, this brush manages to scoop up the lashes into dramatic, lengthened and curled lashes. The instructions say "Twirl the LashStyler as you apply mascara generously". I don't know what that means, and I probably did it incorrectly, but don't my lashes look great?" - Carla GS, Beauty Editor.