All the mascaras, all the time. (Source: Supplied.)

Mascara is the politician of Makeupville. With each tube come many promises: Fat lashes! Zoomed lashes! Millions of lashes! Flared lashes!

With so many new mascara releases, as well as some classic mascaras with cult followings, it’s hard to know who to believe – and which mascara you should reward with your hard-earned money. Luckily, we’re here to help you figure out who to vote for, mascara-wise.

Rimmel

24HR Supercurler Mascara, $17.95 from Priceline.

"I'm calling it, Rimmel's new mascara offering is the Curly Wurly equivalent of the makeup world. The formula contains a "curling polymer" (don't worry, I'd never heard of it either) that keeps your lashes in place. All day. The wand is thick but doesn't cake your lashes (au revoir clumps). If you're looking for a solid mascara for every-day-use, this is your guy." - Edwina Carr Barraclough, Editor.

Tarte

Lights, Camera, Flashes Statement Mascara, $29 from Sephora.

"Tarte is a brand that's new to Australia (thanks to Sephora) which specialises in using natural ingredients. Their Lights, Camera, Flashes Statement Mascara is all about glamour and drama, and the gold tube with the lizard-skin print says it all.

The wand is a fat, latex brush with stubby bristles, and reminds me of the brushes from the Max Factor False Lash Effect and Covergirl LashBlast mascaras. The mascara volumised my lashes and slightly lengthened them, to create an overall dramatic look. The layers can be built up quickly, without clumping. I needed to curl my lashes quite a bit between coats, but that was fine, because using my Shu Uemera curler is one of my favourite things." - Carla GS, Beauty Editor.

Here's a quick tutorial on creating an eye makeup look for the party season. (Post continues after video.)

Covergirl

Star Wars Limited Edition Super Sizer Mascara, $17.95 from Priceline.

"The one thing I know about Star Wars (apart from the dude in the mask) is the force. I’m not entirely sure what the force entails, but I know it is forceful. So when I opened the special Star Wars Limited Edition Super Sizer Mascara, I was a little surprised. It didn’t look forceful. It looked like my eyelashes may snap it. But I didn’t want to judge a book by it’s cover. So thought I’d give it a go. And if I'm being honest it blew my mind.

"Unlike other mascaras I had used before, the more I put on, the more my eyelashes grew out. Usually by the third swipe I end up with built up black clumps on my eyes, but with this one I had extremely long swept out lashes. They're practically touching my eyebrows.

"Verdict: Loved it. Perfect for everyday use. And forceful." - Elissa Ratliff, Writer for Debrief Daily and Assistant Podcast Producer.

The Super Sizer by LashBlast Mascara, $17.95 from Priceline.

"The newest mascara to join the Covergirl LashBlast family is the over-achieving, gifted and talented youngest child. Which is my way of saying that it works. I absolutely loved this mascara, because it lengthens, volumises and darkens. And most surprisingly at all, it can hold a curled lash, without being a waterproof formula.

And that's a first from me. The brush is an extremely curious thing - it has the tiniest, stumpiest bristles I've ever seen. It looks like a caterpillar with puny legs. But somehow, this brush manages to scoop up the lashes into dramatic, lengthened and curled lashes. The instructions say "Twirl the LashStyler as you apply mascara generously". I don't know what that means, and I probably did it incorrectly, but don't my lashes look great?" - Carla GS, Beauty Editor.

MAC

Upward Lash Mascara, $42, from maccosmetics.com.au

"My two main observations about this mascara are:

1. Great holding power. Seriously, this stuff stays put and delivers a strong hold. The 'Upward Lash' name is definitely not misleading.

2. If you're not careful about scraping a little of the product off before applying it can clump sometimes - it took me a couple of days of use to get my technique down pat. And once I did - wow. The voluminous lash look is in at the moment and this product delivers it. In spades." - Kahla Preston, Associate Editor. (Post continues after gallery.)

The best celebrity eyebrows for your browsing pleasure.

Dior

Diorshow Mascara, $52 from David Jones.

"The brush is incredible, it allows you to really build the volume depending on how much you want, unlike other mascaras that just kind of go clumpy after one coat. One of the girls in the office even asked me if I had eyelash extensions on, so this one is a winner if you're looking for length and volume. Isn't it lovely when products live up to the hype?" - Lizzie Marton, Site Producer.

NARS

Audacious Mascara, $39, from mecca.com.au

"NARS Audacious Mascara is an eyelash changing experience. I have long eyelashes, but they're very fair and with the wrong mascara get clumpy. When I used the NARS Audacious Mascara my eyelashes lifted, and they felt thicker and fuller. I felt like I'd had a lift lash in two minutes. I would highly recommend it." - Sarah Norton, Site Producer for The Motherish.

Which one of these mascaras do you want to try? What's your favourite mascara right now?