The one successful couple from Blake Garvey's season of The Bachelor we forgot about.

The Bachelor Australia has a decent success rate compared to its international counterparts.

Of the eight seasons (including The Bachelorette) four couples are still together, including two engagements and one baby.

Georgia Love and Lee Elliot, Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich, Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski and Matty J and Laura Byrne are still (at our last Instagram stalk) still very much together and in love.

Blake Garvey, Richie Strahan, Sam Frost and most recently Sophie Monk weren’t quite so lucky.

But there is one enduring Bachelor couple that people often forget about.

Even better? It came from Blake Garvey’s trainwreck heartbreaking season.

OLD MATE OSHER.

Yes, the well-coiffed and lovable The Bachelor/ette host Osher Gunsberg met his now-wife Audrey Griffin on the set of the 2014 season.

The pair were actually set up by the outgoing makeup artist who Griffin came in to replace, after Gunsberg was lamenting to her about how hard reentering the dating season was after separating from his first wife, Israeli model Noa Tishby.

It was an instant attraction.

“The day she started I turned up on the show and there was this beautiful vision of light,” the 43-year-old told Sunday Life.

Despite asking her out to a comedy gig, it took Griffin until the second date to realise Gunsberg was interested in her.

“There’s a lot of bravado that’s required in front of the camera, but he was quite shy and timid – a very self-deprecating and endearing side,” the 37-year-old said.

Described as a “nice, considerate” guy, Gunsberg also takes the other person in their relationship very seriously – his 13-year-old stepdaughter Georgia.

“You have to not only respect their relationship, but make sure you’re not damaging it while growing an entirely new one,” he told Sunday Life.

Listen: Sophie Monk talks to Mia Freedman on why the set up of The Bachelorette worked out well. Post continues after audio.



The pair got engaged in January 2016 before tying the knot in a three-day Hunter Valley celebration a year later.

Acknowledging they were the only successful couple remaining from Garvey’s season, the pair say ‘they weren’t the first couple to meet at work and they won’t be the last’.

