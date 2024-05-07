Say goodbye to 2 of your favourite reality shows.

It's a sad day for reality TV fans: The Masked Singer Australia and The Bachelor have officially been axed.

Network 10's confirmation that neither of the reality TV franchises would be returning for another season came after the host of both shows, Osher Günsberg, and The Masked Singer judge Dave Hughes speculated on the announcement earlier in the day.

"Network 10 will be packing away the masks and roses this year, confirming that The Masked Singer and The Bachelor franchises won't appear in its program schedule," said a spokesperson via Mumbrella.

"Both franchises have been hosted by television presenter extraordinaire Osher Günsberg from their inception. The resting of The Masked Singer Australia and The Bachelor franchise will give Osher a moment to rest his voice, which has worked overtime screaming 'Take It Off' and simultaneously dropping to a whisper to deliver the iconic line of 'I'm sorry, but you did not receive a rose'.

"Osher will narrate Season 18 of Bondi Rescue, which will return later in 2024 and remains a much-loved presenter and friend of Network 10."

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Hughes — who has been a judge for all five seasons of The Masked Singer — and Günsberg speculated the shows would not be returning in 2024.

"We've been waiting on a production schedule. That production schedule has not come through, so as far as I know, The Masked Singer won't be filmed this year for Channel 10," Hughes said on his breakfast show, 2DAY FM's Hughesy, Ed & Erin.

The comedian reflected on the show's talent over the years. "We've had such a great time over those years, it's been such a fun show to be on, so many great singers have been on," he noted. "We've had great panels. We started with Jackie O, Dannii Minogue, [Lindsay] Lohan, then Urzila Carlson came in, we've got Abbie Chatfield, Chrissy Swan, Mel B. All stars in their own right. It's a tough one for the production team."

Hughes said he spoke to fellow panellist Chatfield about the news and said she was feeling "flat".

The hosts then brought in Osher Günsberg to discuss The Bachelor franchise. "I tell you what, I haven't cancelled our trip to Fiji, which is in the middle of the shooting window we normally have [for The Bachelor]," Günsberg said.

The cast of The Bachelors 2024. Image: Network 10.

It perhaps doesn't come as a huge surprise that The Bachelor ended up getting the chop, given the show's dwindling ratings. The longtime TV host went on to call out Australian TV networks for platforming British and American shows on prime time.

"I personally feel we really need to value our own stories, and our culture, and our own voices far more highly," he said. "If we're not going to sing our own songs and tell our own stories – we're just going to be this weird echo of the US and the UK, and that's not going to work out well for us."

The 11th season of The Bachelor premiered to just 319,000 people, marking it as the franchise's lowest rating during its decade-long history.

But while it comes as little surprise the dating show has been axed for the foreseeable future, The Masked Singer was incredibly successful.

The fifth season of the series drew in more than 594,000 viewers overnight for the finale reveal episode (and jumped to 965,000 viewers when those who watched online were included in the final tally). So while the number of viewers certainly wasn't lacking, Hughes said it probably had something to do with the cost of making a show like The Masked Singer.

"I think it will come back, I don't know when, but I'd say that for the Channel 10 budget this year — doesn't have enough money for it," he said. "Apparently it's an expensive show to produce."

His co-host, Erin Molan, agreed, adding: "The costumes, the big-name celebrities – there's no other show on Australian TV that gets those big-name American celebrities, and it costs a whole hell of a lot of money.

"I'm not being disparaging of Channel 10 — they're a great network — but they've had a rough year... the whole revenue system is dwindling when it comes to TV which is just a reality we all have to face," she continued.

"What I'm saying is, it's not not coming back because it wasn't brilliant or didn't do well with audiences, because it did; it's just super expensive and they've got to obviously prioritise other projects."

Anastacia, Michelle Williams, Nikki Webster, Cody Simpson and La Toya Jackson are just some of the talents who took to The Masked Singer stage during its run.

Hughes said he was convinced the reality show "will find another home at some point, probably sooner rather than later".

Feature image: Ten.