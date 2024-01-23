All the Oscar nominations for 2024 Academy Awards.

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards have finally been announced, with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leading the pack with 13 nominations. The film, which starred Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon, is considered to be a firm favourite, and is expected to pick up several awards on the night.
However, this year's nominations also came with a lot of surprises, two of them being the absence of Margot Robbie in the Best Actress category and Greta Gerwig's snub for Best Director - both for what was possibly the most popular film in 2023, Barbie.
Watch: Top 5 Award Show Fails. Post continues below.
However, that doesn't mean Barbie is walking away empty-handed. The movie itself has eight nominations, including for Best Picture, while Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were nominated in the lead actor and supporting actress category for their roles in the film.
Meanwhile, for the first time in Oscar history, three of the films nominated for Best Picture - Justin Triet's Anatomy of a Fall, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Celine Song's Past Lives - were directed by women.
Here is the full list of nominations from the 96th Academy Awards, airing on March 11.
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Director
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best International Feature Film
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Song
'The Fire Inside' – Flamin’ Hot
'I’m Just Ken' – Barbie
'It Never Went Away' – American Symphony
'Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)' – Killers of the Flower Moon
'What Was I Made For?' – Barbie
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Feature Image: Getty.Calling all internet users! Take our survey now and go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher!