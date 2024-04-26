News
news

Orpheus Pledger was on SAS Australia for a 'redemption arc'. Now there's been a manhunt for him.

A former Home and Away star has been arrested after he failed to appear in court for an assault matter.

Orpheus Pledger appeared on the popular soap from 2016 until 2019 as well as SAS Australia in 2022 and Neighbours in 2011. 

Victoria Police announced a warrant had been issued for the 30-year-old's arrest on Wednesday.

He was arrested on Thursday afternoon, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

Pledger had been said to frequent Northcote in Melbourne's inner north and surrounding areas.

The actor made a name for himself appearing in a string of popular Australian television shows over two decades. 

This began aged eight in 2001 with a spot on The Secret Life of Us and he had roles on Blue Heelers, McLeod's Daughters and House Husbands

Pledger's most recent appearance was on SAS Australia in 2022 but he left the reality program after just two days.

Feature image: Getty. 

