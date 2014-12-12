This is what Orlando Bloom is doing this Christmas. Awkward.

The most uncomfortable celebrity Christmas if there ever was one.

Spending Christmas with your ex isn’t my idea of a good time. But when you’re as amicable as Orlando Bloom and his former wife Miranda Kerr, it’s not a big shock that the pair are doing just that.

Orlando and Miranda will be spending Christmas together this year, for the sake of their three-year-old son Flynn.

Awww.

And… awkward. Especially after that fight with Justin Beiber rumoured to be over Justin’s relationship with Miranda. Not to mention the whole James Packer, Erica Packer, Orlanda and Miranda saga.

The incredibly good looking exes split after three years of marriage but have remained on good terms since they separated.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, 37-year-old Orlando said, "He's four in January. So his mum is really close, which is great. So we'll be able to do Christmas together. Her family, my family. We'll all kind of come together."

Orlando has been open previously about his love for Miranda, 31. "I've said to her, 'We're going to be in each other's lives for the rest of our lives and we have a child,” he said.

"So it's important to me that we respect each other as we always have and that Flynn feels that and understands that. There's a deep love between us,” Orlando went on to say.

