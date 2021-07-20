News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

3 regional NSW towns will be plunged into lockdown from midnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parts of regional New South Wales will be plunged into a lockdown after a truck driver who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Central West region.

From midnight tonight, Orange, Blayney, and the Cabonne Shire Council will enter a snap seven-day lockdown.

The decision was made following a crisis cabinet meeting on Tuesday night, and comes after a worker from a factory in the Central West of New South Wales (which was visited by the truck driver) contracted the virus. The factory worker has been in isolation since Sunday.

The truck driver was delivering pet food from within the Greater Sydney lockdown zone to the Nestle Purina factory at Blayney, near Orange. 

The site will undergo a deep clean, however NSW Health have confirmed a small group of people are already 'close contacts' to the driver after they made multiple stops in the area while infected. 

On Tuesday night, NSW Health issued a number of COVID-19 alerts for Orange, including a petrol station, Officeworks, Woolworths, pizzeria and tobacco shop in the town.

What restrictions do Orange, Blayney and Cabonne Shire Council residents need to adhere to?

Under the stage one restrictions, people can only leave their home for essential items such as food and medical supplies.

For now, shops and schools will remain open, and construction is able to continue.

There will also be a two-day grace period for weddings (as was applied during the Greater Sydney lockdown), but they will be banned from Friday. There will be a hard limit of 10 people on funerals from Wednesday onwards.

A full list of NSW exposure sites can be found here.

- With AAP. 

Feature Image: Getty.

Tags: australian-news , news , international-news , covid19 , coronavirus

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT