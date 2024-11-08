A NSW hospital tried to ban non-medical abortions.

A NSW hospital has backflipped on a decision to ban abortion services for non-medical procedures.

Orange Health Service came under fire on Friday over its decision to stop providing non-medical terminations for patients.

Medical and surgical terminations are a legal form of healthcare in NSW.

Independent MP Phil Donato, who represents Orange in the NSW Parliament, said he was told by "credible sources" that non-medical abortions were provided at the hospital in the past, but that was no longer the case.

"This is something which is permitted under law, and this is a public health institution," he wrote on social media.

"Access and timeliness of medical assistance for pregnancy terminations were major points in the debate on the Reproductive Health Care Reform Bill 2019.

"Be assured — my office is maintaining contact with the office of the Minister for Health and working to get to [the] bottom of this."

Local community members slammed the move as "completely unacceptable and blatantly illegal" and a "disgraceful decision".

"Absolutely appalling," one person said.

"It's 2024 not 1955. Should be up to the woman not someone in a suit and tie sitting at a desk," another added.

Orange Health Service. Image: NSW Government.

An ABC investigation published on Friday revealed the executive of the hospital had banned staff from providing terminations to patients for non-medical reasons.

A leaked document sent to staff obtained by the ABC specified women with fetal anomalies or maternal medical conditions could be treated within the hospital, but those with "no identified pregnancy complication" must be sent elsewhere.

According to the policy document, hospital staff were instructed to refer patients requesting terminations for non-medical reasons to GPS or "seek advice" from Family Planning NSW on the closest service provider, per the ABC.

The nearest Family Planning NSW clinic is almost two hours away in Dubbo and is closed on weekends.

In a statement to Mamamia, a Western NSW Local Health District spokesperson confirmed the hospital had backflipped on the decision.

"The WNSWLHD Executive has assessed immediate matters at Orange Hospital, and the level of abortion services which has historically been provided at the facility will be restored and available to the community," they said.

"In line with the next steps NSW Health is taking to enhance access to safe abortion care, WNSWLHD is also undertaking a separate assessment and review of access to services across public facilities in Western NSW.

"This review commenced recently and is a separate consideration to matters specific to Orange Hospital and has not yet developed any recommendations."

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park issued a brief statement on social media, saying, "Your postcode shouldn't affect access to affordable and timely abortion services."

"I am committed to improving safe and transparent pathways to abortion care," he told Mamamia.

"The 2023 NSW Budget allocated an additional $3.5 million over four years to support this.

"NSW Health is currently undertaking next steps to enhance safe access to abortion care in NSW.

"Additionally, Western NSW Local Health District is undertaking a review of access to abortion services across its public facilities."

A state-by-state breakdown of abortion rules.

In Australia, abortion is legal in all states and territories under certain circumstances and when it is done by a registered doctor.

However, each state and territory has different laws.

Currently, religious hospitals and healthcare providers are not required to offer abortions.

In NSW, doctors can perform an abortion up to the 22nd week of pregnancy.

After 22 weeks, two doctors must approve the procedure, which must take place in a hospital or approved medical facility.

Under NSW legislation, medical practitioners can conscientiously object to performing an abortion but must tell the patient as soon as possible and refer the patient to another medical practitioner who is willing to provide the service.

This clause only applies to registered health practitioners, not hospital executives or the Local Health Districts that oversee them.

In Victoria and the Northern Territory, abortions can be provided up to the 24th week of pregnancy. After that, two doctors must approve the abortion.

Queenslanders can get an abortion until the 22nd week before two doctors are required to approve the procedure.

In WA, abortions become limited after 23 weeks of pregnancy.

In Tasmania, an abortion is possible up to the 16th week of pregnancy. Two doctors must approve abortions beyond that.

After 20 weeks, the procedure can only be performed for medical reasons, such as if the pregnancy is putting your life at risk.

The ACT is a bit stricter. Medical abortions are available up to 9 weeks through a medical professional, while surgical abortions can be had up to 15 weeks and six days.

After 16 weeks, you may have to organise an appointment in Sydney.

Feature image: NSW Government.