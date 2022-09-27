"Four more days to decide Optus!" What the data breach means for you.

Over nine millions Aussies have had their personal details compromised following a major cyber attack on Optus last week.

The attack is currently being investigated by the Australian Federal Police, who are working to identify the people behind the breach and to prevent identity fraud of those affected.

"We are aware of reports of stolen data being sold on the dark web and that is why the AFP is monitoring the dark web using a range of specialist capabilities," said Assistant Commissioner of Cyber Command Justine Gough.

"Criminals, who use pseudonyms and anonymising technology, can't see us but I can tell you that we can see them."

Optus announced they were hit by the attack last Thursday, saying they immediately shut the breach down.

"We are devastated to discover that we have been subject to a cyberattack that has resulted in the disclosure of our customers’ personal information to someone who shouldn’t see it," Optus CEO, Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, said at the time.

"We are very sorry and understand customers will be concerned. Please be assured that we are working hard, and engaging with all the relevant authorities and organisations, to help safeguard our customers as much as possible."

Slater and Gordon Lawyers are investigating whether to launch a class action lawsuit against Optus on behalf of former and current customers.

Class actions senior associate Ben Zocco said the leaked information posed a risk to vulnerable people, including domestic violence survivors and victims of stalking.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the data breach was a "huge wake-up call".

As the government prepares to introduce new cybersecurity measures, Albanese said the new protections would mean banks and other institutions would be informed much faster when a breach happened so personal data could not be used.

As more developments come to light about the attack, here's what you need to know.

What information may have been accessed?

Customers' names, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, driver's licence numbers, passport numbers or addresses could have been accessed in the attack, Optus has confirmed.

However, they assure payment details and account passwords have not been compromised.

What has the hacker said?

On Tuesday morning, the alleged hacker behind the data breach announced they had reportedly released 10,000 customer records and promised more would follow if Optus did not pay AUD$1.5 million in Monero cryptocurrency.

In a statement, the hacker, known as "OptusData" said 10,000 records would be released daily until the money is paid.

"Four more days to decide Optus!" they wrote in the statement, which was shared on Twitter by Brett Callow, an employee from New Zealand-based cyber security company Emsisoft.

However, hours later, the alleged hacker said they couldn’t release more data because they had "personally deleted data from drive", which they claimed was the only copy.

They also apologised to Optus and Aussies impacted by the data breach.

"Sorry too 10.200 Australian whos data was leaked [sic]," they wrote before saying, "deepest apologises to Optus for this. Hope all goes well from this."

I'm an Optus customer, what should I do?

In light of the attack, Optus encourages customers to have "heightened awareness across your accounts". This means:

Keep a lookout for any suspicious or unexpected activity across your online accounts and report any fraudulent activity immediately to the related provider.

Keep a lookout for contact from scammers who may have your personal information, including suspicious emails, texts, phone calls or messages on social media.

Never click on any links that look suspicious or provide your passwords, or any personal or financial information.

Scamwatch has also advised Optus customers to secure their personal information by changing online account passwords and enabling multi-factor authentication for banking.

Australian Consumer and Competition Commission deputy chair Delia Rickard said any Optus customers who suspected they were victims of fraud should request a ban on their credit records and be highly sceptical of unexpected calls from people purporting to represent banks or government agencies.

I'm an Optus customer, how do I know if my privacy has been compromised?

Optus told Mamamia, "The attack is being investigated by the Australian Federal Police, and they have advised Optus not to provide comment on certain aspects of the investigation, including verifying the number of customers impacted."

However, they confirmed they have sent email or SMS messages to all customers whose ID document numbers, such as licence or passport number, were compromised because of the cyberattack.

"We continue to reach out to customers who have had other details, such as their email address, illegally accessed," they said.

Optus also said they will be offering a complimentary 12-month third-party credit and identity monitoring service subscription through their partner, Equifax, for the "most impacted customers".

If you think your account has been compromised, you can contact Optus on the My Optus App – which they say is the safest way to contact the company, or call 133 937 for consumer customers and 133 343 for business customers.

You can also find the most recent updates from Optus at their media centre here.

- With AAP.

Feature Image: Twitter@BrettCallow/Getty/Supplied.