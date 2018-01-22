Oprah's facialist on the one skincare product that works against you.

A week ago, skin expert Jennifer Brodeur was at the Golden Globes. Today, she’s sitting opposite me about to share all her skincare secrets.

Counting the likes of Oprah (OPRAH!) and Michelle Obama (MICHELLE OBAMA!) among her clients, “knowing her stuff” is an understatement.

An aesthetician and entrepreneur who has been in the industry for over 20 years, Brodeur has her own skincare company JB Skin Guru and is the brains behind LED Light Therapy machine Max + which is used around the world.

And did I mention she tends to the skin of Oprah (OPRAH!) and Michelle Obama (OBAMA)?

"When I work with them, prior to that day I'll be looking at snippets or photos that have been shown about them in social media or print. I always want to see what their makeup is looking like," she tells me after speaking at the dermaviduals International Symposium in Sydney last week.

"Virtually every six weeks I change it up for them because I like it when the skin is guessing. I'll ask them lots of questions - how their skin has been going, do they have a lot of engagements coming up, because if they're doing a lot of appearances, it changes my game plan."

That's not because skin necessarily gets used to product, but rather it's constantly changing.

"Skin changes every day, hourly and by the influence of the weather, pollution and stress. I don't believe there's necessarily one recipe you should have all year round," she says.

Listen: Some more great beauty advice. Post continues after audio.

