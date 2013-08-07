Open Post: What's happening in your world?

By KAHLA PRESTON

Hey there, MMers – it’s been a while!

In case we haven’t met before, time for a brief intro – I’m a former editorial assistant on Mamamia who, a few months ago, moved far, far away (to the next room) to join the iVillage Australia team.

Anyway, I decided this week’s Open Post would be a great opportunity to pop in for a [virtual] Tim Tam and a quick chat to see how you’re all going. Only, I must confess, this isn’t a purely social visit. I’m also here for a bit of… uh, shameless plugging. Ahem.

You see, the iVillage People – Alana, Jo and I – have some exciting news we’ve been itching to share with you all. We just can’t wait any longer. Drum roll please…

We’ve had a makeover!

No, no – I don’t mean the three of us. We still look much the same – it’s iVillage Australia that’s been made over.

After months of brainstorming, technical genius and inspired design work, Mamamia’s sister website has been completely overhauled – and the result is rather fabulous indeed.

The new iVillage is more colourful, more exciting, and more modern. It also has an infinite scroll function that I can’t quite get over. You can channel your inner Buzz Lightyear and scroll to infinity and beyond.

There is SO much content to be explored that you won't know where to begin – although, the top of the page is a very good place to start. The site design isn't quite finalised – we're still putting on the finishing touches here and there – so if you have any feedback or ideas we'd love to hear them.

While I’m here… I am in need of some advice from the lovely and immensely helpful MM community (that’s you). I am currently in the market for a new hobby. Yes, a hobby. At the moment, when friends ask me what I get up to out of work hours, my response tends to be: “Uh… I go out to coffee a lot and… well, I read and… um, I bake sometimes, I guess?”

Thrilling, I know. I’m desperate to try something new and would love some ideas. Are you obsessed with gardening? Pottery classes? Trapeze lessons? Book clubs? Underground Game of Thrones appreciation societies? I want to know all about it.

Over to you. What’s been happening in your world?