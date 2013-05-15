Open post: Come and tell us what's on your mind.

Ahoy!

We’re mixing things up a little bit this week and handing the reins over to Mamamia Editorial Assistant, Rosie Waterland. Rosie’s written a recap of last night’s episode of The Voice. And, well, it’s rather hilarious.

By ROSIE WATERLAND.

Ok, so I haven’t actually been keeping track of reality TV lately. I wanted to watch The Voice but I missed the first few episodes, and with the ‘Blinds’ and the ‘Battles’ and the ‘Showdowns’ and the ‘Sing-Offs’ and Joel’s hair I just didn’t think I’d be able to catch up.

But after everybody going on about it ALL the time (and by ‘it’, I mean Ricky’s exquisite face), I started to feel like I was missing out. So… in a snap decision that I was sure wouldn’t work but I’d had just enough wine to try, I decided to just jump right in.

Last night I watched my first episode of The Voice. Here’s what happened:

A guy in a snappy suit and tie opens the show. I’m not entirely sure if these are showdowns or sing-offs. Sing-downs?

The judges are released from behind a curtain and Ricky gets the biggest cheer because he is obviously a god among men and deserves to be worshipped accordingly.

The man in the snappy suit (Darren FYI – I’m catching on) explains the rules of the evening and loses me immediately. Don’t people just sing and some chairs spin around? Wait a second… Nope, get with it Rosie, that part’s over.

According to Dapper Darren, each judge has four team members who sung last night. The nation has voted. One person will definitely stay, one will definitely go and two will have a sing-off/showdown/hunger Games-style duel before the judge boots one more of them. So two will stay and two will go from each team. I think. But a diagram wouldn’t hurt.

Joel’s team is up first. Kathy gets booted. Wow, that happened fast – we’ve barely been on air two minutes and someone’s dream is over. None of this ‘stretching things out over ad-breaks’ for The Voice.

Lyric and Danny sing-off and Joel must choose. He picks Danny, who you can tell is a serious artist because he wears a hat inside and it has a feather on it. I’m also relieved because it looked like Danny was about to morph into the Incredible hulk if he didn’t get through. The other judges say some things but I get distracted by Ricky’s face. So Joel ends up with Danny and Michaela.

And we’re moving on! It only took me one round to get what’s happening and now I’m heavily invested. How do reality shows DO that?