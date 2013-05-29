Open post of the week. What's going on?

By NATALIA HAWK

I am putting my hand up: most of the time, I am disillusioned about my city.

I love to have a whinge about the traffic, the lack of parking in every location, the terrible public transport system, the incredibly annoying booking systems at every restaurant.

But there’s something pretty damn special going on in Sydney at the moment. And no, I’m not talking about the foggy weather or the fact that Gatsby is hitting our cinemas tomorrow night. I’m talking about Vivid Sydney – the festival that brightens up the entire city with lighting installations across our most famous icons, including the Opera House, MCA and the Harbour Bridge.

Seriously – all week it’s been cold and rainy, but I’ve been braving the weather to hang out at Circular Quay and Darling Harbour every night and watch the changing designs. All my friends have been loving it too. What’s not to love, really – it’s like Christmas light spotting only eighteen thousand times better. And more, well, socially acceptable past the age of eight. Cough cough cough.

There is also the added bonus of all the light displays being FREEEEE. Three cheers for cheapskates! Nothing like a free event to make you love your city.

(PS – This isn’t a sponsored post for Vivid – I’m just addicted to the pretty lights.)

Over to you all – what’s on your mind?