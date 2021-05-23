'I made 3 changes to how I use dating apps. Then I met my boyfriend.'

Riddle me this: distilling the soul into six photos and three interesting facts seems like madness. And yet dating apps can get results.

I met my boyfriend online after downloading, deleting and re-downloading all of the apps on a daily basis for six months. What changed my luck?

Understanding this paradox: online dating is better the less you’re online. I’m no expert on dating. I am a 23-year-old woman who made the most of grim options in a lonely lockdown.

Watch: The horoscopes, dating. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

With those stunning credentials, I recommend spending no more than 60 minutes every three weeks on the apps whether you’re looking for the love of your life or your next mistake.

Let me explain the less is more approach by using the analogy of caring for indoor plants (another habit I acquired in lockdown). Let’s grow a love connection online with minimal effort.

Prep the soil

Mindless swiping kills spontaneity. If the soil is baron of good nutrients like enthusiasm and flirtation, how can any connection grow? When I scrolled randomly every day, I forgot people were attached to profiles.

I became disengaged when selfies with dogs, glowing reviews of the US Office and height statistics became valuable personality traits.

When I made a one-hour date with my phone and a glass of red on a night I had nothing planned, I was excited to meet people, rather than burnt out from the revolving carousel of options.

Plant and weed

Swipe a bunch of profiles that spark joy and shoot 20 messages off.

Anything from, "Hey baby, what’s shaking?" to "Dwayne the Rock Johnson plays the same role in every movie: discuss".