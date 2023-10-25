News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

Tigers are the new Sambas. These are the 8 pairs we're adding to cart.

ADVERTISEMENT

While handbags and hair trends rotate on the regular, it’s harder to come by a sneaker that has the entire world in a chokehold. Adidas Samba sneakers have been It Girl-approved for a while now, and it’s easy to understand why.

They're understated and classic, but still buzzy enough to look on trend. And considering they were first launched in 1949, it's pretty surprising that this style has managed to maintain its relevancy almost 75 years later.

Watch: The Shark Tank shoes Americans can't get enough of. Post continues below.

But if you’re looking for something a little different (because let’s face it, everyone has the Sambas), then I think the Onitsuka Tiger is the next big thing. 

Similar to the Samba, the shape of the Tiger is streamlined, making it extremely easy to style, whether you match it with maxi skirts or wide-leg denim

These sneakers are also available in multiple colourways and styles, so whether you prefer a low profile or a high-top you’re covered.

One of the reasons the Samba is a coveted shoe is because it has maintained its vintage charm – the quintessential Adidas stripes, the retro canvas or leather material (whatever you fancy), and the rounded toe all adds to its appeal.

And the same goes for Tigers.

Trust me, in a few months, everyone is going to be rocking these kicks, and you’ll think back to the moment where I told you so.

Anyway, after all this talk, it wouldn't be fair on you if I didn't recommend my favourite pairs, so take a look at the ones on my wishlist below.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 in Black & White, $180.

Image: Onitsuka Tiger, The Iconic.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 in White & Blue, $180.

Image: Onitsuka Tiger, The Iconic.

Onitsuka Tiger Colorado Eighty-Five in Cream & Huddle Yellow, $240.

Image: Onitsuka Tiger, The Iconic.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 in Birch/Peacoat, $180.

Image: Onitsuka Tiger, The Iconic.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 in Birch/Green, $180.

Image: Onitsuka Tiger, The Iconic.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico Mid Runner in White & Blue, $220.

Image: Onitsuka Tiger, The Iconic.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 in Cream/Mineral Brown, $180.

Image: Onitsuka Tiger, The Iconic.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sd Pf in Birch/Peacoat, $240.

Image: Onitsuka Tiger, The Iconic.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

Featured Image: Instagram @onitsukatigerau/@abbieongheen1.

Love watching TV and movies? Take our survey now to go in the running to win a $100 gift voucher.
Tags: fashion , lifestyle-edm , style

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

jilldominici 3 days ago 2 upvotes
Looks like I can get my 4 vintage pairs out for a walk around the block. Never out of style
 😉
MORE COMMENTS