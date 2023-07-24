'The song One Margarita has gone viral on TikTok. The real meaning is not what you think it is.'

If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok over the past week, you may have heard a little earworm popping up on your FYP. "Give me one margarita, Imma open my legs," goes the tune 'One Margarita', sung by actress Angel Laketa Moore. Across the world social media users have picked up the sound and used it as their latest battle cry to remind the world that their sexual agency is theirs and theirs alone.

In fact Mia Freedman deemed it 'the best song she’s ever heard' in this week’s episode of Mamamia Out Loud.

Watch: How to be a woman in 2023. Post continues after video.

Sure, the words may be a little crass, but the longer the song ticks over in your head, the catchier it becomes.

But while many have instantly assumed the song is a sex-positive summer anthem, the inspiration actually came from a very serious sermon about so-called 'promiscuity'.

On her Here's The Thing podcast, Moore discussed a viral video from divisive ‘campus preacher’ Sister Cindy telling a group of Louisiana State University students “if you buy her one margarita, she will spread her legs,” followed by, “If you buy her two margaritas, she will pounce right on your penis.”

As her spirited sermon continues, she counts up to five margaritas where she conjures up more outdated views on women’s sexual proclivities. While her choice of words may seem comical, it’s the kind of harmful, shaming rhetoric that unfortunately still lives on in our modern society.

Listen: When Your Face is Everyone's Worst Nightmare. Story continues below.





In response to Sister Cindy’s un-ironic preach, Moore put a beat behind the sentiments and reclaimed the words to unleash a sex-positive tune that became an instant viral hit. Two producers, Steve Terrell and Carl Dixon, caught wind of Moore’s re-imagination of the sermon and turned it into a remixed track that spread like wildfire across TikTok.

“Give me one margarita, Imma open my legs, give me two margaritas, Imma give you some head,” she sings. And thus, a star was born.

The song has now officially been released on Apple Music and Spotify and artists like Lizzo have given it their seal of approval, stamping it as a certified banger. It has garnered tens of millions of streams online and people just can’t get enough of it.

In an interview with Wired, Moore explained how she feels inspired by the movement her song has generated. She also goes on to give some insights behind what caused her to speak out on the original sermon from Sister Cindy.

“I feel like there’s something of a revolution coming around, especially for women,” she says. “That was one of the reasons why when I heard the lyrics in my head as I was freestyling, I wanted to change the perspective.”

Like trying to catch lightning in a bottle, you never really know what is going to go viral these days. Oftentimes, it’s mind numbing stuff, a reprieve from the heaviness of the world. But while ‘One Margarita’ doesn’t sound like the most cerebral of masterpieces, it has a strong and very important message. Looking past the tongue-in-cheek nature of the song, you can see why it has resonated so strongly with a generation of people fighting for their right to live as authentically as possible. Sister Cindy was trying to insight fear and spread damaging ideas, but instead she has united the world over.

So in case it bears repeating, if you buy her one margarita, she can do whatever the hell she wants. It’s her margarita, her body, her choice.

Image: TikTok.