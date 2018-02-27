"The Netflix show that easily matches all your favourite '90s sitcoms."

If you asked me last week, I would’ve told you that sitcom television – the classic, timeless kind, at least – well and truly perished post Friends, Will and Grace, and Seinfeld era.

It’s a time of television that I’m more than familiar with, and my keen ability to recite lines from any ’90s sitcom will always be my proudest, perhaps most embarrassing talent.

The pure wit of Chandler Bing, the likability of Grace Adler, and the zany eccentricity of Kramer, were characteristics no other show had successfully mimicked.

Watch the trailer for One Day at a Time in the video below.

That is, until I came across a Netflix show that’s outward aesthetic on the screen didn’t initially appeal to me.

If it weren’t for my bizarrely clear schedule that day (ha), I wouldn’t have clicked on that first episode and “accidentally” let the episodes continue to automatically play for two whole seasons.

The show goes by the name, One Day at a Time, and is based off a 1975 sitcom of the same name. It stars Justina Machado, who has appeared in shows such as HBO’s Six Feet Under and Jane the Virgin. Alongside her is the brilliant Rita Moreno, who portrays Machado’s mother.

The show isn’t at all obnoxious with what it has to offer. It doesn’t try to squeeze a laugh out of audience members to the point where they don’t even know why they’re inhaling and exhaling in a nature that resembles laughter.

On the surface, the premise is familiar and even somewhat typically conventional. It follows a Cuban-American single mum who struggles to deal with her teenage daughter, an always hovering mother, along with the all too real difficulties (and triumphs) of parenthood.

But just like so many other current binge worthy shows on the market, this show has an edge that makes it far superior to any other sitcom in the same vein.

It’s… real. It tastefully tackles big issues like the deep seated racism against Latinos in America, homophobia, and mental illness, presenting them with a fresh perspective that tailors to a modern audience, sans the clichés that usually accompany older sitcoms.

Despite the fact that it features a cheesy, comical laugh track, the show is rawer than some of the more sombre dramas out there. Not only that, but it somehow manages to find the perfect balance between being emotive and entertaining like our favourite ’90s sitcoms, yet authentic and true to contemporary society simultaneously.

So prepare yourself for some hardcore, stomach-grabbing chuckling, but also grab a tissue box, ’cause it’s about to get all kinds of emotional up in here.