Olympian Tara Davis and Paralympian Hunter Woodhall are the Olympic couple the entire internet is obsessed with.

When Tara Davis-Woodhall won the gold medal in long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics, it wasn’t just a victory for her — it was a triumph for love.

As the crowd roared, the American track and field star sprinted straight into the arms of her husband, Paralympian Hunter Woodhall, who was sporting a "Team Tara" shirt.

"Oh my God, baby, you’re the Olympic champion!" he exclaimed as the pair embraced.

The tender moment between the two athletes quickly went viral.

A power couple in sports and life.

Tara’s journey to the Olympics and Hunter’s to the Paralympics have only further cemented their status as a sporting power couple.

Prior to her gold medal jump at the Paris Olympics, Tara finished sixth in the long jump at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, while Hunter earned a bronze medal in the 400m T62 at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Credit: Getty Credit: Getty Reflecting on their relationship with Team USA, Hunter said, "Honestly, I would say we’re just being ourselves — we continue to do what excites us and a lot of times that does pull in fashion, a little bit of pizazz or excitement around the camera." "That’s what keeps the love for the sport living for us and I hope that it inspires and gets people excited," he added.

Tara added: "We hold each other accountable — we’re a partnership, we’re a team, and every day, it’s a new experience, but we get to do it together, so it makes it ten times better."

"This sport has given us everything — the chance to travel the world and work together every day, so we have so much to be grateful for," Hunter continued. "That allows us to take a little more of a lighthearted approach and enjoy what we’re doing."

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Tara’s gold medal moment was made even more special by Hunter’s presence. After her victory, she celebrated by making sand angels in the pit before running to embrace Hunter.

Credit: Instagram

Hunter, who often takes on a supportive role during Tara’s competitions, shared, "My job at any competition is to make it easier on her so that she has one less thing to think about, be a headache solver, and a little bit of a bull**** door."

But Tara and Hunter’s relationship is about more than just athletic achievements.

Their playful competitiveness extends beyond the track, with Hunter admitting, "We’re also sore winners — we like to rub it into each other, talk trash, and we know how to push each other’s buttons."