Olympia Valance says she was looking at a life without a baby. Now she's having a 'miracle' pregnancy.

After four years of infertility, miscarriages and a heart-wrenching IVF process, actor Olympia Valance has announced she's expecting a child with her husband, AFL player Thomas Bellchambers.

The actor announced her pregnancy in a heart-felt Instagram post, five and a half months after receiving the baby news. In the post, Valance shared the emotional and physical toll the experience has had on her and her husband.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Valance miscarried with twins, before experiencing another miscarriage months later.

"I've been hiding away for the past five and a half months to make sure this wasn't all a dream. But you kept growing and growing and it's starting to look like our dreams have finally come true," she wrote.

Watch: Oh, to be a baby again. Article continues below.

Valance said she never truly believed this day would come.

"So when I saw this positive pregnancy test I have to admit, at the time, I wasn't jumping for joy. I was full of fear because that's all I've known. But as the weeks kept going by, it was hard to wipe the smile off our faces. To the little one we never thought we'd meet, we can't wait to hold you in our arms. You were worth every tear, every setback, and every prayer."

Valance thanked all the people who supported the couple through their "darkest days".

"I know I wouldn't have made it to this point without the strength of my family and friends who managed to hold me up when I was falling apart."

Despite her joy, Valance acknowledged that her announcement may be painful for those in the throes of infertility.

"It is also incredibly important for me to recognise that although this is the best news in the world for Thomas and I, my heart aches for anyone that sees this and feels pain."

"It was so hard for me to write this because it feels like I'm caught between two worlds. It's not an easy road and I wouldn't wish it upon my worst enemy. It's one hell of an emotional roller coaster. Stay strong, keep fighting, but most importantly don't forget to be kind to yourself."

Olympia Valance is five and a half months pregnant. Image: Supplied.

It was last year that Valance first opened up about her experiences with miscarriage.

"I don't usually show my vulnerabilities on my social platforms but I hope it might provide some comfort to anyone who is struggling with some fertility issues as we are," Valance said in a video uploaded to Instagram.

"Thomas and I miscarried twins, right in the middle of COVID, which as you can imagine was excruciatingly painful. Ever since then, we haven't been able to conceive. That would be two years now of really trying."

At the time, she said she was petrified to go down the IVF path because she'd had trouble with hormone issues in the past.

"Adding more hormones to my raging cycle scares the absolute s**t out of me, but here we are."

"Anyone who is struggling, God I see you, I feel you, I know that pain more than you'll ever know. I want babies and I will do everything in my power to get them, so here we go, I'm going down the IVF path. Fingers crossed."

Valance and Bellchambers married in June, 2022.

Mamamia has reached out to Valance for comment.

If this has raised any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the Sands Australia 24-hour support line on 1300 072 637.

You can download Never Forgotten: Stories of love, loss and healing after miscarriage, stillbirth, and neonatal death for free here.

Feature Image: Supplied.