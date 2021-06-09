The songs on Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR ranked by a recently broken-hearted gal.

About three weeks ago, a new TikTok trend was born.

With the release of 18-year-old, Olivia Rodrigo's first album, SOUR, people would jokingly text their partners asking them to temporarily "break up" so they could experience what has been hailed (by me), the greatest heartbreak album of all time to its full potential.

I laughed along with the girls who bragged about "how perfect" their boyfriends were for playing along and blocking them for an odd 34 minutes, 46 seconds so they could really feel it.

Then, out of the blue my year-and-a-half long relationship came to an end, and it wasn't so funny anymore.

When my boyfriend broke up with me on a random Wednesday night, I lost my ability to think straight (and frankly, I'm still trying to get it back).

Nothing made sense.

The feelings were so strong that articulating them, even in my mind, felt too painful. I did my best to avoid every sign of him; each one reminding me that the perfect relationship I saw through my eyes he didn't see at all. In fact, he'd actively looked away.

I flipped between searching for closure and emotionally shutting off.

Then on my bus to work one morning, by chance Olivia Rodrigo's 'drivers licence' started playing through my headphones and you bet I SOBBED, despite my visibly concerned fellow commuters.

Heartbreak f**king sucks and as s**tty as it is crying in public, there's something therapeutic about knowing that even the very stunning, successful and strong Olivia Rodrigo has been through it all too.

To catch you up, earlier this year, 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo released 'drivers license' as her debut single, and It. Went. Off.

On its fourth day of release, it had broken Spotify's all-time record for most single day streams (excluding holiday music).

Although drivers license was set to be released as an EP, after its great success Rodrigo decided to drop a whole album of heartbreak bangers on us, and well, SOUR was born.

...Just in time for my earth-shattering break up.

When I couldn't put my feelings into words, Livvy could and I love her for that.

So, over the last two weeks I've become well-acquainted with her music. So much so, that I have given myself authority to rank her masterpieces in order of relatability.

If you're going through heart break right now, I see you and things will get better.

In the meantime, strap right in because I've made a comprehensive guide as to what you should listen to at any and all stages of your breakup.

Oh, and I've categorised each song by 'might cry if it comes on without warning', and 'teen angst' because they're the only two reasonable explainers.

11. 'hope ur ok'

Category: Might cry if it comes on without warning.

Listen if: You're an outcast looking for hope.

'Hope ur ok' is a standout from SOUR as it is the only song that isn't about Rodrigo or her ex-partner.

It's a song directed to several 'old friends' of Rodrigo's, who she has lost touch with and I love it, but it's not got the heartbreak juice I'm been searching for.

It also touches on some super important issues like growing up in an abusive family and not being accepted for your sexual identity.

Fave line: "And somehow, we fell out of touch. Hope he took his bad deal and made a royal flush. Don't know if I'll see you again someday but if you're out there, I hope that you're okay."

10. '1 step forward, 3 steps back'

Category: Might cry if it comes on without warning.

Listen if: You can't stop going back to your ex for more.

Look.

I don't get it.

'1 step forward, 3 steps' back tells the story of a dysfunctional, on-again, off-again relationship, which I could imagine is SUPER relatable... just not for me.

That being said, this song has the most beautiful melody and hits all those feelings of confusion that come at the end of a relationship.

Fave line: "And maybe in some masochistic way I kinda find it all exciting. Like which lover will I get today? Will you walk me to the door or send me home cryin'?"

8. 'deja vu'

Category: Semi-angst, semi-sad

Listen if: Their new relationship looks oddly familiar.

Hear me out.

'Deja vu' was sort of... overrated?

In 'deja vu', Rodrigo sings on how similar her relationship was to her ex's new one, and while it's the perfect blend of angsty and heartbreaking, I also think it's the slightest bit niche... and, dare I say it, mean?

Sure, my ex has not gone and found another girl (to the best of my knowledge?? [no, really]) so who am I to make a call on this one.

But I still have a bit of sympathy for those rose-coloured glasses you get at the start of your relationship and boy would it suck to hear this song as Olivia Rodrigo's ex's new girlfriend.

Fave line: "So when you gonna tell her that we did that, too? She thinks it's special, but it's all reused. That was our place, I found it first, I made the jokes you tell to her when she's with you, do you get deja vu when she's with you?"

Ouch.

8. 'enough for you'

Category: Might cry if it comes on without warning.

Listen if: You tried so hard to make it work.

Enough for you is bloody beautiful and the fact that it is ranked 8th on this list should tell you just how perfect this album is.

It's about doing everything you can to make a relationship work but it never being enough - and I have listened to this song on repeat an unhealthy number of times.

It missed out on a higher spot as it didn't have that angry undertone that Liv does so well, but... These. Lyrics.

I wish I could quote the whole song for my favourite line, but I'll go with:

Fave line: "And maybe I'm just not as interesting as the girls you had before but God, you couldn't have cared less about someone who loved you more. I'd say you broke my heart, but you broke much more than that, now I don't want your sympathy I just want myself back."

7. 'happier'

Category: Might cry if it comes on without warning.

Listen if: They're in a new relationship and you're not ok with it.

'Happier' tells the universal story of when your ex moves on to someone new.

It juggles the emotions of wanting the best for them, but also praying that they aren't as happy as they were with you and if you haven't felt this... you're lying.

Fave line: "And now I'm pickin' her apart like cuttin' her down make you miss my wretched heart but she's beautiful, she looks kind, she probably gives you butterflies."

6. 'favourite crime'

Category: Might cry if it comes on without warning.

Listen if: They didn't treat you as well as they should have (...and you still want them back.)

Favourite crime is a work of art.

It explores all the mixed emotions you might feel about how your ex treated you (...and, without victim-blaming, how you sort of let them) through an extended Bonnie-and-Clyde-esque metaphor.

...Handy reminder that this woman is EIGHTEEN!

So. Creative.

Fave line: "Know that I loved you so bad, I let you treat me like that, I was your willing accomplice, honey."

5. 'jealousy, jealousy'

Category: TEEN ANGST

Listen if: You're feeling a lil insecure.

Okay, yes.

Jealousy, jealousy is not a break up song.

In fact, it's all about the beauty standards that exist for young women thanks to "influencer culture" and as a gen Z born of the Instagram era I've never heard my feelings put so beautifully.

Go ahead, take a break from grieving your relationship to lean back and enjoy this one.

Fave line: "I kinda wanna throw my phone across the room 'cause all I see are girls too good to be true, with paper-white teeth and perfect bodies, wish I didn't care. I know that beauty is not my lack, but it feels like that weight is on my back and I can't let it go."

4. 'drivers license'

Category: WILL cry if it comes on without warning.

Listen if: You're not over them and want to cry it out.

Ok. 'Drivers license' hits different in the days after a breakup.

But it had its time to shine back in January, and I think it's about time she ('drivers license') shared the spotlight.

This power ballad can really kick ya when you're down so listen with caution. Or you could just chuck it on when you're on the bus and bask in the heartbreak. I don't blame you.

Fave line: "I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one, and I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone."

And a bonus, just because we're at the meaty end of things:

"I still see your face in the white cars, front yards, can't drive past the places we used to go to 'cause I still f**kin' love you."

3. 'traitor'

Category: Might cry if it comes on without warning.

Listen if: They left you for the girl you were worried about.

Let it be known that there was absolutely no wrongdoing or emotional cheating that went down at the end of my relationship, but WOW 'traitor' is a masterpiece and we need to talk about it.

In traitor, Rodrigo explores the complexity of betrayal in monogamous relationships so skilfully that she gives a voice to everyone who had that inkling of doubt in their relationship that, in hindsight, was very warranted.

Fave line: "You'd talk to her when we were together, loved you at your worst but that didn't matter. It took you two weeks to go off and date her, guess you didn't cheat, but you're still a traitor."

2. 'brutal'

Category: TEEN ANGST

Listen if: You're an emotional teen... Or adult.

This song SLAPS and could have easily taken out the top spot if only it had some break up juice.

But it really has nothing to do with breakups.

Brutal is best suited to people who are looking to reminisce on their angsty teen days and aren't we all?

It's angry. It's messy. And it's f**king fantastic.

Fave line: "I'm so sick of 17, where's my f**king teenage dream? If someone tells me one more time 'enjoy your youth,' I'm gonna cry."

1. 'good 4 u'

Category: TEEN ANGST

Listen if: You're angry at how easy this was for them.

Don't even bother arguing with me.

'Good 4 u' is the best song to come out of 2021 and I think I would be off crying in a heap if I didn't have this song to pull me through to my angry breakup days.

It's got the pop-punk angsty feels of early 2000s Paramore and Avril Lavigne mixed in with universally felt lyrics like: “Maybe I’m too emotional, or maybe you never cared at all.”

Fave line: "I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom but you're so unaffected, I really don't get it but I guess good for you."

Okay, imma go cry now.

