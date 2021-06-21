"I'm getting anorexic vibes": What it feels like to be shamed for being too skinny.

I know this because I was a skinny girl. And I still am a skinny woman.

My relationship with my body has always been complex. Some days, I feel so innately uncomfortable in it.

I don’t gracefully wander through the world. I clumsily march through it, usually knocking things down in my path.

I wholeheartedly believe that every move I make looks funny, like the balloon men that are positioned on the corner of every car dealership, ridiculously waving their limbs, drawing everyone’s attention towards their foolishness.

On other days, I feel so guilty for hating it. I realise I am lucky to have a body that works, a body that is reasonably healthy and a body that is deemed ‘conventionally beautiful.’

My friends tell me they’d kill to have my body but I can never seem to make myself truly love it. And when that happens, when I hear my friends say how much they’d love to have a body that is shaped like mine, I instantly feel like an awful person for feeling this way about it.

Like most things though, how I feel about my body was formed by the world around me.

It wasn't until I reached high school that I started to struggle with my body image.

Naturally, puberty and adolescence is a difficult time for any kid. Our bodies change quickly. So quickly that we can’t even comprehend what the hell is actually happening to us.

However, my problem was that mine didn’t really change at all. I was still as skinny as I had been when I was a little girl taking swimming lessons, when the other mums labelled me a 'Skinny Minnie.'

I can’t sit here and write that I was terribly bullied about my weight, but there were two experiences that were significant enough to be etched into my mind, altering my self-esteem well into adulthood.

The first was an off-hand comment meant to be a joke between friends. The other, however, was a little more cruel. Interestingly, both experiences were with boys.

Let’s set the scene: I wasn’t too popular, but I wasn’t a social outcast either.

Like a lot of other teenage girls, I was always on edge in class. I kept my head forward or stared down at my book.

In my Year 10 science class, I did this because a group of boys sat directly behind me and I was terrified of making eye-contact. Because if I did, they might have actually spoken to me meaning that I would actually have to speak to them.