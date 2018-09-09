Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Olivia Newton-John reveals she’s actually battling cancer for the third time.



Olivia Newton-John, 69, has revealed she is battling her third bout of cancer since her first diagnosis in 1992.

In her biography Don’t Stop Believin‘, which is due to be released on Monday, the Grease star opened up about her secret second fight that took place six years ago.

“Cancer is something I will need to stay on top of for the rest of my long life. I truly believe this will be my final round with cancer. I truly believe it will be like last time and I will go on with my life,” she writes in her autobiography.

The Australian actress told 60 Minutes last year she was staying positive during treatment.

The Grease star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, just days after her father’s death. She received eight months of treatment and remained in remission for years. Four months ago, she announced the cancer had metastasised in her lower spine.

“I’ve had, and am having, an amazing life. So, I have no complaints, I really don’t,” she told 60 Minutes. “Everyone goes through something, you know. We all have something we need to go through in life and this has been my challenge.”

She said she never asks about her prognosis, and tries to stay away from statistics on survival rates.

2. WAIT A MINUTE… Are Tayla and Dom from Love Island dating?

Erm, excuse us, but we have a theory that Tayla Damir and Dom Thomas from Love Island are dating.

For anyone who doesn’t follow either of the pair on social media, they have been spending a lot of time together.

There have been meals together and mini golf dates. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The comments section is rich with speculation.

“Are you dating Tayla yet?” wrote one user.

“U guys together?” wrote another.

However, in this week’s NW magazine, Tayla said the pair were just friends.

“No, I am not dating Dom,” she said.

Tayla split with Grant after the couple won Love Island earlier this year, when he confirmed he had a girlfriend at home during filming.

3. Cardi B allegedly just threw her shoe at Nicki Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONs party.



We don’t condone shoe throwing, especially ones of the heeled and platformed variety, but sometimes the heat of the moment gets to you and you end up throwing a shoe. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

At least that’s what rapper and new mum Cardi B did to Nicki Minaj at the annual New York Fashion Week Harper Bazaar ICONs party.

Originally reported by TMZ, apparently Cardi, 25, approached Nicki, 35, and allegedly tried to attack her before she was stopped by security. She then threw a shoe at the rapper, before being escorted out of the venue by police.

According to a source, apparently Cardi originally just wanted to “address the lies Nicki was spreading”, before things got out of hand.

Speaking to the publication, they claimed Nicki’s entourage suspected a possible attack from Cardi, and a member of her security team actually elbowed Cardi in the face. Following the fight, the 25-year-old was in fact seen with a swollen lump on her left elbow.

While the reason behind the fight is unclear, Cardi later shared an expletive-filled Instagram post and although there's no explicit mention of Nicki's name, the connection was made none-the-less.

In her post, she claims the person in question spread rumours about her, threatened other artists to stop them working with her, and made comments about Cardi as a mother.

"I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!!" she wrote.

"But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**kin off!!"

"I've worked to hard and come too far to let anybody f**k with my success."

4. No one was emotionally prepared to see this photo of the Honey Badger without his... mullet.



Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins is to a curly mullet as a sausage sizzle is to a Saturday morning trip to Bunnings, and this is not up for discussion.

However, a photo of the aforementioned Honey Badger has appeared and he is without his signature tresses and this is all quite disorientating.

Thanks to the promotional material for episode 13 of The Bachelor - which will take place in a mood lit bowling alley - the man in the photo has gone for a 1950s James Dean quiff with a retro, polo shirt that is about two and a half sizes too small.

And not to be disrespectful, but excuse me Bachelor costume department, what are you doing?

It's almost as unsettling as seeing the man without his signature moustache.

*shudders*

5. Madeleine West on why she kept her separation from her partner of 13 years a secret.

In light of swirling rumours of the couple's separation, Aussie actress, Madeleine West has officially confirmed her split with chef, Shannon Bennett - her partner of 13 years.

Speaking to Stellar Magazine, the Neighbours and Playing for Keeps actress shared the factors that led to their decision, citing family and career pressures. “Cracks can form, and things that we don’t necessarily plan in the beginning can happen,” said the 38-year-old. Despite this, both Bennet and West agree that the welfare and privacy of their six children are their priority, and she listed this as the reason for her silence on the matter. “People will always be curious no matter what you do. There will always be salacious rumours made up about you,” she told Stellar. “That’s part of public life and you have to accept that.”

To read more about their difficult separation, you can read the full story here.