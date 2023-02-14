'I haven't been that good at choosing partners': Olivia Molly Rogers is ready to talk.

Four months after announcing her separation from her husband, Olivia Molly Rogers has spoken about the relationship breakdown in more detail.

In February, the former Miss Universe Australia appeared on Mamamia's wellbeing podcast, Fill My Cup. And although she was there to discuss friendships, she spoke about romantic relationships and navigating life post-split too.

"I'm actually really good," Rogers told host Allira Potter when asked how she was feeling.

"I feel like this year's going to be a good one - it's off to a good start."

Rogers and her former partner, Justin McKeone, split in October 2022, eight months after their wedding.

"After four and a half years together, Justin and I have come to the difficult decision to separate as a couple," the model said on her Instagram stories at the time. And for many of Rogers' followers, the announcement came as a shock.

On Fill My Cup, host Allira Potter said that breakups - whether platonic or romantic - force us to put ourselves out there more. She asked Rogers if she's found that to be the case.

"Definitely," Rogers responded.

"You can get so comfortable in certain situations - whether that is a relationship with a partner or with certain friends that you've had for years - but they might not actually be serving you.

"I think it is important to always reevaluate your relationships and see if they are bringing what you need; and if they're not, then end it."

"I think there's no shame in getting out of something that isn't serving you anymore," she added.

McKeone proposed in 2019 while the pair were travelling across Europe. They had been introduced to one another by a mutual acquaintance years earlier.

Since their split, Rogers has sold their home and moved into her own apartment. She told Allira how this next chapter is somewhat daunting.

"You have to re-navigate that world on your own and figure things out moving forward," she said.

"I've definitely found since I broke up with my partner, I have had to put myself out there a bit more, and it's a bit scary."

Without sharing details about what led to their breakup, Rogers has been open about her healing journey.

She's told publications how she goes to therapy, poked fun at how the marriage only lasted seven months on Instagram, and spoken about moving into her own place.

"It's a tricky thing to navigate because, obviously, there are two people in a relationship," she told Allira.

"Like, I'm such an open person and I want to share more, but I do also need to set boundaries and protect my ex in a way, I suppose."

During the podcast episode, Rogers shared a tool she uses when making new friends - something she said she should also uses for partners.

"[Write] down a list of what you look for in a friend and really stick to that," she said.

"I think it's like when you're searching for a romantic partner - which, obviously I need to do this more for my next romantic partner."

"It's funny, I feel like I've always been quite good at choosing friends, I just haven't been that good at choosing partners," she added.

"We're working on that."

Earlier this week, Rogers spoke to Adelaide Now about how she's now open to dating.

"I think in my previous relationships, I've had a tendency to sort of put someone else's needs before my own, and push my own feelings aside to make sure that the other person is okay," she told the publication.

The former Miss Universe Australia also shared the things she's doing for her mental health.

"I'm taking good care of myself and exercising, getting fresh air. They're the basic things, but they make such a big difference to how I feel," Rogers said.

"Leaning on my support network, such as family and friends has been huge - particularly in the earlier days of the breakup; and I also have a great psychologist that I talk to regularly."

At the end of her appearance on Fill My Cup, Allira asked Rogers what small mindset changes she recommends people can make to open themselves up to meeting new people.

"Go to therapy," she said.

"I know that it's expensive, and it's not for everyone, but if you can, or even counselling or something, I just highly, highly recommend it.

"I think it's such a good way to learn more about yourself and work through your trauma, and all of your relationships are going to benefit."

Feature image: Instagram/@oliviamollyrogers