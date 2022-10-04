Olivia Molly Rogers and Justin McKeone married 8 months ago. They've just separated.

Eight months after their wedding, Olivia Molly Rogers and Justin McKeone have separated.

The former Miss Universe Australia announced the news on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, writing: "After 4.5 years together, Justin and I have come to the difficult decision to separate as a couple."

Rogers said the post would be the only statement she makes on the topic in the near future, and asked for respect, before thanking followers for their support.

Speculation about the couple's split began over the weekend - when the influencer quietly changed her name on Instagram from Olivia Molly McKeone back to her maiden name, and unpinned her wedding photos from her Instagram.

The 30-year-old then posted an ominous update on her Instagram stories, further suggesting there was something going on.

"I know I’ve been quiet on here recently – thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and checked in," she wrote.

"I’m not quite ready to share what’s been going on just yet, and I might still be quiet on here for the next little while. I’ll still be posting here and there, and so appreciate your support. Lots of love, Liv x."

Rogers and McKeone married in February at the Terindah Estate on Victoria’s Bellarine Peninsula after they had to postpone their wedding twice during the pandemic.

McKeone proposed in 2019 while the pair were travelling across Europe. They had been introduced to one another by a mutual acquaintance four years earlier.

The couple were last photographed together in August, holidaying in the US.

Feature image: Instagram/@oliviamollyrogers

As one of our readers we want to hear from you! Complete this survey now to go in the running to win a $100 gift voucher.