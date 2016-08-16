News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

tv

Olena posts her first Instagram photo since The Bachelor started.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been a seven month drought, but the heavens have opened and the likes are here.

The Bachelor contestant Olena Khamula has shared her first Instagram photo since January.

The image is a split picture taken by Sydney photographer Jimmy Tsang, and not surprisingly, it’s stunning.

So what? you ask.

Well, Insta-savvy Bachelor fans will know following the contestants on the social media platform is a goldmine for clues.

It's perhaps even more of a giveaway than reading the interviews given by tongue-tied contestants.

Watch: Let's recap some of the season highlights while we're here... (Post continues after video.)

The girls who were eliminated in earlier rounds regularly post, while those who have made it to the later stages have been under a cone of silence.

Until now.

Contestant Megan also broke her own six-month posting drought today with an image of her relaxing with a friend.

The post was captioned with a cryptic tongue-in-cheek message for friends and fans.

"So if you haven't noticed I've been off Insta for a while... mainly just doing things like this. Luff ya all," she said.

Even the "villain" of the season, Keira, made her first post since March last week, a short Snapchat video that captured the blonde chatting to her fans with a golden filter enabled.

Keira has since uploaded another post with a behind-the-scenes look at a shoot she did with OK! magazine.

Featured image: Screengrab/Channel 10.

2016 Bachelorettes
Tags: bachelor , megan-marx , olena , the-bachelor

Related Stories

Recommended