'At 80, I'm Australia's oldest sex worker — and I'm not planning to retire.'

When Fiona, now 80, joined the sex industry, it was for one reason and one reason only.

"It always starts with the big 'M' word," she told Mamamia. "Lack of money."

Then 32, with a new baby and her husband overseas, Fiona's living arrangements were less than ideal.

"[My husband] had made no provision for me to live anywhere else except with his family. And they were, sorry to say, racist," the Greek-born worker explained.

"Me being European, it made it very uncomfortable. So I had to find some other way of getting out of that situation."

Watch: Meet Fiona: Australia's oldest sex worker. Post continues after video.

During her early days in the industry, Fiona was known as 'Mistress'.

'Mistress' specialised in Bondage and Discipline (B&D) — particularly tease and fantasy.

Though she was only in her early 30s, Fiona was never considered a "young worker".

"When I used to work, those that were younger than me looked upon me as being the old girl," she shared.

Now, almost 50 years later, the 80-year-old has no plans to retire, and is said to be the oldest known sex worker in Australia.

Described as a "pocket rocket" who is "wicked and wild" in bed, the 80-year-old is, in fact, one of the most popular workers at Sydney-based adult entertainment club, Mature Darlings — a fully licensed, intimate establishment to "enjoy the company of a mature woman" ranging from early 40s to 80 years old.

Fiona herself offers everything from the girlfriend experience, to massage, to the porn-star experience, to toys, to role play, to costumes, and more.

"I do my one day a week. I always make sure I'm available, and that suits me fine," said Fiona. "I love the clientele here. I love the girls that I work with. It's like a social day!"

And, no, it's not all about sex.

"People come to parlours for different reasons," Fiona shared. "They, as clientele, end up with a happy ending, or sometimes they pour out their problems, and they just want somebody to listen, not solve their problems for them. We're psychologists as well," she laughed.

"They want to be able to come and see a working girl who will understand them and give them respect, and they give respect back. That's one thing I'll say about this industry, that the clientele are always respectful. There might be a small smidgen [who aren't]. But, really, they are so respectful. If they meet you outside, they might give you a side glance, but they really don't recognise you unless you want to be recognised."

Whatever the intention of the booking, Fiona says that clients are "always relaxed" in her presence.

"I really go out to make them happy, rather than letting them look at my body and sort of get off on that, because that will never be. The body doesn't always react like I'd like it to, but we cover that up in different ways," she chuckled. "The thing is, they want to relax; they want to be able to be teased; they want to be able to be aroused and be understood.

"Being in the section of the older working ladies, I think we have a better world than the young ones. I really do."

And according to Fiona, older workers like herself are extremely popular with young men.

"We get a lot of younger gentlemen because they feel more comfortable, because a lot of them haven't had a lot of experience with sex. So they come along and they hope to get taught a few pointers," she said.

Others are simply wanting to revisit their past. "When they first lost their virginity, it was to an older woman, and they're just reliving that fantasy again," Fiona explained.

Looking forward, the 80-year-old insists that there is a place for all shapes, sizes and ages in the industry.

"If you're a larger person, or if you're a skinnier person, or you're not a bustier person, there is a shape for everybody. I mean, the ladies here, they're in their 50s and 60s and 70s, and they're all different shapes, and it fits in with what the person is looking for.

"People have looked at me and, I have not got the perfect body, but they say, 'Oh, you're absolutely beautiful'. It's the personality of the workers here that gets through to the customers.

"I just want to keep doing my one day a week, because I'm really happy."

Feature Image: Supplied.