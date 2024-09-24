In 2009, Octomum welcomed eight babies at once. Now a new member has joined the family.

Throughout the mid-2000s, Natalie Suleman, colloquially known as 'Octomum' but who has also gone by Nadya Suleman, was Internet famous and on the cover of countless tabloid magazines.

A simple image of her teeming family would immediately capture attention — a single mum to six children, and additionally the octuplets, bringing her total children count to 14.

Suleman did a run of interviews with media outlets and talk shows following the conception in a bid to fund her growing family.

After having six children via in vitro fertilisation (IVF), Suleman explained that she had visited her doctor in the hopes of having just one more baby. But Suleman's doctor had other ideas.

Claiming that most of her embryos would fail to survive, Suleman's doctor encouraged her to implant her 12 remaining embryos.

In the end, she went through with the procedure and unbelievably, eight embryos survived.

After welcoming the octuplets, Suleman struggled to finance her large family. She had a short-lived pornographic film career, tried stripping and boxing. She later entered rehab and said to New York Times: "Once I finally ran away from all of the pretending, I was able to be me."

For the last decade or so, Suleman has retreated from the spotlight, only posting occasional images via her Instagram.

In late September 2024, Suleman announced that she has become a grandmother for the first time.

The 49-year-old posted a photo of her granddaughter's tiny foot next to a pink baby blanket.

"Thank you my son and my lovely daughter-in-law for giving us this beautiful gift! We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family! Baby girl you are so very loved and we can't wait to watch you grow," she wrote.

It is unclear which of Suleman's children is the father of the newborn.

Suleman has 14 children.

The eldest, Elijah, was born in 2001, making him 23. In recent years, Suleman has credited her eldest son for his efforts to help take care of his younger siblings.

"My heart broke for you, as the life you once knew spiraled into a state of pandemonium; seemingly the weight of the world upon your tiny shoulders," she wrote in an Instagram post celebrating his 21st birthday.

"You've grown into one of the most humble, genuine, kind, and loving human beings I know."

Suleman's eldest children following Elijah include Amerah, 22, Joshua, 21, Aidan, 19, and twins Calyssa and Caleb, 17.

About Octomum's eight-embryo pregnancy.

In 2009, Suleman welcomed her octuplets through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) after a California specialist implanted 12 embryos.

Their names are Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah, all now aged 15.

All of Suleman's children have been born via IVF and sperm donors, and she is a single mum.

She has previously spoken of always wanting to have a large family. Suleman began IVF treatments in 1999 at the age of 23 after she and her ex-husband failed to conceive naturally.

Suleman's physician has since lost his medical license for gross negligence after California's state medical board determined he had made "an excessive number of embryo transfers" into Suleman.

Natalie Suleman with her eight youngest children. Image: Instagram.

She gave birth to her octuplets through a Caesarean section. Never before had so many been born at once and survived, a medical marvel.

Reflecting on parenting her 14 kids, Suleman has long said she considers motherhood her job and her whole life.

She has also been vocal about her traditional religious beliefs.

"I personally do not believe I'm irresponsible. Everything I do revolves around my children," she said to NBC in 2009.

"That was always a dream of mine, to have a large family, a huge family. It's an amazing thing. I do believe that children are all blessings from god. And I feel it's all positive, it's positive experience."

Despite the initial public negativity surrounding her pregnancy, Suleman upkeeps a positive outlook. She considers motherhood her job, while her children are her life.

"You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known," Suleman wrote in an Instagram post about her kids.

"I am so grateful for your love, and am beyond blessed to have you in my life."

Feature Image: Instagram @nataliesuleman.