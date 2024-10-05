15 years ago, Octomum became famous for birthing octuplets. The real story is much darker.

The nickname 'Octomum' made headlines back in 2009 because… well, as I'm sure the name already suggests, people were shocked when a woman gave birth to octuplets.

Natalie Suleman conceived her babies via in vitro fertilisation in 2008 and welcomed eight children into her family in 2009.

And that's on top of the six children she already had.

The story made global headlines as people questioned Suleman's decision to have so many children via IVF. Her pregnancy was fodder for late-night TV hosts and tabloids. But things were not so simple.

The real story behind her was much darker than people realised at the time.

'Octomom' Natalie Suleman talks raising 14 kids. Article continues after video.

Following her birth, Suleman made the horrifying admission that she did not actually intend to have eight children.

She said she signed a consent form to implant 12 embryos — six times the amount 'considered safe for a woman her age' — while she was heavily drugged.

"He wrote something, he gave it to me to sign," Suleman told HLN's Dr. Drew Pinsky.

She said that she was on a "cocktail of drugs" including valium, to help while her uterus was contracting.

"I signed it, and I didn't read it," she said.

The fertility specialist in question, Dr Michael Kamrava has since had his license suspended in July 2011 by the Los Angeles State Medical Board. It was found that Kamrava had been negligent on multiple occasions.

"This is not a one-patient case or a two-patient case; it is a three-patient case and the established causes of discipline include repeated negligent acts," the medical board decision read.

Natalie Suleman with her two of her kids. Image: Instagram/nataliesuleman

During his hearing, Kamrava testified that he implanted Suleman with 12 embryos because she had insisted on it and had consented to undergoing fetal reduction if 'too many' embryos ended up being viable.

"I'm sorry for what happened. When I look back, I wish I had never done it," he said at his hearing. "It's a very risky, unhealthy pregnancy. She's lucky she made it through, both for the babies and her."

Suleman is living as a single mother of 14 children and admits that it is a struggle doing it all on her own.

She also admits to a range of other issues she has, including anxiety, panic attacks, hyperactivity and obsessive compulsive disorder.

"My brain and body are racing constantly," she said.

Natalie Suleman with her kids. Image: Instaagram/nataliesuleman

But despite the personal difficulty, as well as the public negativity surrounding her pregnancies and births, Suleman maintains a positive outlook on life with her 14 children.

In 2022, Suleman shared a lovely Instagram on her octuplets' birthdays writing, "You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known.

"Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today. I have never seen children who love and want to serve others, (particularly those less fortunate), so boldly and confidently like each and every one of you do.

"You are not followers of this shallow world, but of a God that created and loves you unconditionally. I do not know what I could possibly have done to deserve being blessed so bountifully. I love you."