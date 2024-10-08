The 'October Theory' is the reason everything just feels different right now.

There's no denying October feels like a time of change.

It signals the end of our winter hibernation as daylight savings kicks in, the weather starts to warm up and we can finally walk outside without a puffer on.

With all this change in the air, you may feel a bit… different. Like there's been a shift in your energy, you've seen new opportunities arise or plot twists come into effect.

Well, it's what the internet has now coined the 'October Theory'.

Watch: Speaking of TikTok, here's why MCoBeauty is going viral on the internet. Post continues below.

What is TikTok's October Theory?

Yes, another day, another TikTok trend — but hear us out on this one.

There are a few parts to this viral theory but the first (and main) one is that October is basically seen as a second New Year.

It's a time for a complete rebirth as everyone collectively realises, "Oh, crap, there are only three months left in the year and there are a million things I haven't ticked off my list I wrote back in January".

So, instead of stressing, giving up and waiting until the next January rolls around to self-reflect and set (short-lived) resolutions, the October Theory sees people enact this reset within the last 90 days of the year. In other words, glow-up season is in FULL swing.

TikToker Chloe Van Berkel summed it up in her viral video.

"This is a time when people are going to be making a lot of big life changes, a lot of major life decisions and a lot of canon events will be happening for a lot of different people at this time," she shared.

It's not just another silly internet trend, either, because according to TikToker Kelly Sites, your phone probably holds proof of how the October Theory has sprinkled itself into your life every year.

"Go to your pictures in your phone and just type in October and then scroll through the last five years and notice from each October how different things are," Sites explained in her video.

"For me, they're different from the beginning of October to the end and then from each year. I'm like 'Wow, I grew so much after that' and I actually went back 10 years and it's no joke."

Seriously, do this. It's very interesting.

But the October Theory is not just about self-reflection. The second part of the concept is where it gets interesting and it's all got to do with your love life.

Essentially, October signals cuffing season, which means much-needed breakups are happening, new relationships are blooming, people are catching new feelings and everyone seems to be engrossed in rom coms (cue: everyone rewatching The O.C after seeing Seth Cohen remerge as a hot rabbi).

In short, if you've been thinking about shooting your shot with someone, now until the end of the year is the prime time to make your move.

On the opposite end of the scale, it might be time to bite the bullet and end that relationship or friendship that no longer serves you.

The October Theory applies to your working life, too.

"There are only three months left of the year so this is when people really want to start locking in," said creator, Nia Papaya.

"Personally I find that I am always working much harder starting October 1."

Maybe you've been wanting to quit your job, start a side hustle or focus on your health. Whatever you've been ruminating over in winter hibernation, now is the time, people.

We (and TikTok) believe in you.

Feature Image: TikTok/@nia.papayaa, @kellysites.

Have you noticed a shift in your life this October? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.