news

Barack Obama responds to Syrian refugee through Facebook post.

“Welcome to your new home. You’re part of what makes America great,”

US president Barack Obama left a touching comment on a recent photograph posted on the Humans of New York (HONY) Facebook page.

A series of seven images posted by HONY tells the story of  a Syrian scientist who lost his wife and child when a missile tore through his home.

“Nobody was around to help, so my son had to carry the pieces of his mother and sister out of the house. He was fourteen at the time.” Image via HONY, facebook.com/humansofnewyork

The images are part of a running series by HONY on Syrian families who have been cleared for resettlement in the US.

The PhD educated scientist, who remains unnamed, will be settling in Michigan soon with his surviving children.

His tragic story gained the attention of President Obama who left this touching comment:

“As a husband and a father, I cannot even begin to imagine the loss you’ve endured. You and your family are an inspiration. I know that the great people of Michigan will embrace you with the compassion and support you deserve. Yes, you can still make a difference in the world, and we’re proud that you’ll pursue your dreams here. Welcome to your new home. You’re part of what makes America great.”

After losing his wife and daughter, the man fled with the rest of his children to Turkey, where he has since struggled to find work and has developed stomach cancer.

The scientist hopes he and his family will be safe in their new home in Michigan,

“I want to be a person again,” he told HONY.

“I don’t want the world to think I’m over. I’m still here.”

The seventh photo in the series received over 28,000 shares while Obama’s comment has received 157,000 likes.

Tags: current-affairs , politics , health-and-wellbeing

