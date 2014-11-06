STYLE: Proof that the races should be about hats, not horses.

We get it. Some days you just need to stare at photos of beautiful people in pretty clothes.

Today is one of those days.

If you’re anything like us, you felt incredibly sad that two majestic creatures lost their lives racing The Melbourne Cup. But the uplifting news is that it’s Oaks Day today. i.e. Ladies’ Day. i.e. The prettiest of all the racing days.

So, this is not just a thoroughly enjoyable visual distraction from sad feelings – it’s also proof that race days would be better without the part where we whip horses into competing for our entertainment.

Maybe next time we can all agree to just dress perrrty and bet on the only creatures who can decide for themselves if they want to run really fast? (Humans. It’s humans).