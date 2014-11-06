News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

STYLE: Proof that the races should be about hats, not horses.

ADVERTISEMENT

We get it. Some days you just need to stare at photos of beautiful people in pretty clothes.

Today is one of those days.

If you’re anything like us, you felt incredibly sad that two majestic creatures lost their lives racing The Melbourne Cup. But the uplifting news is that it’s Oaks Day today. i.e. Ladies’ Day. i.e. The prettiest of all the racing days.

So, this is not just a thoroughly enjoyable visual distraction from sad feelings – it’s also proof that race days would be better without the part where we whip horses into competing for our entertainment.

Maybe next time we can all agree to just dress perrrty and bet on the only creatures who can decide for themselves if they want to run really fast? (Humans. It’s humans).

Tags: celebrity , fashion

Related Stories

Recommended