A children's book author has died while on her honeymoon in Vanuatu.

A New Zealand woman in her early 30s was killed when she fell from a horse while honeymooning in Vanuatu.

Joy Ramirez was a popular children’s book author, penning Toot: The World’s Tiniest Whale in 2015.

Joy and her partner, Matt Weavers, were married in March, and were believed to be taking a delayed honeymoon in Vanuatu.

According to stuff.co.nz, Ramirez was on the private island of Ratua when she came off her horse on Saturday.

A spokeswoman from ProMedical Vanuatu said she suffered blunt force trauma injuries to her abdomen, and was taken by boat to the mainland for surgery.

It's believe she made it through surgery, before she died from her injuries early Sunday morning.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that she had died, and that her family was being given consular assistance.

Just a day before her accident, Joy posted an image of a knitted version of her popular character, Toot, on Instagram.

"Toot is playing castaway on an island picnic in paradise! #Tootthewhale in #vanuatu," she wrote.

On the website for her book, Joy wrote that she hoped to inspire children to "grow into awesome adults" with her stories.

"Toot only grows when he has the courage to jump out of his little fish bowl and follow his heart. For me, jumping out of my fishbowl was leaving my corporate job and learning how to write children's stories," she said.

"I threw myself in the deep end, and just gave it a go."

New Zealand conservation group, Project Jonah, described Ramirez as an "absolute pleasure to work alongside".

"We are in shock to hear that our friend and author... has died in a tragic accident today," they wrote on Facebook.

"Joy was a huge advocate for marine mammals and the marine environment. We send out love and thoughts to her friends and family at this very difficult time."

Newstalk ZB host Tim Roxborogh recalled the first day he met Joy.

"I was amazed at how beautiful this person called Joy was," he said.

"If ever somebody embodied the name their parents chose for them it was her. She was so positive, so full of possibilities, so full of joy."