'I swear by this $30 serum to get rid of breakouts.'

Acne treatment serums have a bad reputation in my books.

While the best products on the market have done wonders for decreasing the severity of my imperfections, they're often made with the harshest ingredients that damage my skin barrier and either leave me with scarring or dry, crusty skin.

But I recently got my hands on one of the most viral products in the Korean beauty world at the moment — the Numbuzin No. 1 Pantothenic B5 Active Soothing Serum — and put it to the test.

Here's everything you need to know.

Firstly, what is Pantothenic acid?

Without getting too technical, Pantothenic acid (aka Panthenol or B5) is a water-soluble vitamin that plays a role in forming coenzyme A and metabolising proteins, fats and carbohydrates.

Because of this, it literally serves as the building block for healthy skin. It acts as a moisturiser, healer and rejuvenator aiding healthy fats in skin cells and contributing to its resilience and strength. In other words, you'll be left with a healthy and replenished skin barrier.

What is the Numbuzin No. 1 Pantothenic B5 Active Soothing Serum?

Acne, sensitivity, dry skin, uneven texture and pores? We — and by that I mean you, me and Numbuzin's Pantothenic B5 serum — don't know them.

If you're not across Numbuzin, the popular Korean skincare brand categorises all their products into one of nine ranges, all of which cater to different skin concerns. Their No.1 range — what this B5 serum belongs to — focuses on helping sensitive and acne-prone skin.

The key ingredients in this hero product are micro-Pantothenic acid and Beta-glucan, which help soothe troubles on your skin. Then, it also contains Trehalose, Sodium hyaluronate and Hyaluronic acid, which provide moisture to the skin.

Where can I buy the Numbuzin No. 1 Pantothenic B5 Active Soothing Serum?

The acne-banishing serum is available at several online shops in Australia, including Amazon. But my favourite place to purchase it is at Lila Beauty, where one 50ml bottle retails for $30.95.

How do you use the Numbuzin No. 1 Pantothenic B5 Active Soothing Serum?

The serum can be incorporated into your day or nighttime skincare routine just like any other hydrating serum. After cleansing and toning, simply take two or three pumps of the serum and gently pat it into your skin for better absorption. Then, carry on with layering other soothing products.

Numbuzin No. 1 Pantothenic B5 Active Soothing Serum review.

I can't even keep track of how many acne treatment serums I've tested ever since I first started breaking out in my teenage years. But amongst the plethora of products, there hasn't been a standout one that has helped put my acne to sleep without causing a string of other skin issues (hello, dryness and scarring).

That was until I suffered one of my worst hormonal breakouts to date a few weeks ago and decided to get my hands on this Numbuzin number.

A few days into incorporating it into my daily skincare routine, I was honestly amazed at how the gentle formula was able to banish my pimples in less than a week and also improve my skin's overall appearance. In short, my sensitive skin had finally found its perfect match.

What I especially love about this product is how my skin drinks it up within seconds, it's fragrance-free (words my sensitive skin adores hearing) and although it's incredibly hydrating, it's extremely lightweight and doesn't leave any sticky feeling. In fact, it's only just occurred to me that I haven't reached for my trusty Hyaluronic acid since opening up my bottle of Numbuzin's B5 serum, which says a lot coming from someone who practically worships Hyaluronic acid.

If I can leave you with one more handy tip I believe has helped with quickly banishing my acne, it would be to double down and invest in the matching cream — the Pantothenic B5 Active Soothing Cream, $28.95 — which I equally rate for its lightweight, hydrating and fragrance-free attributes.

On that note, I do send my sincerest apologies to my acne. You've officially been cancelled.