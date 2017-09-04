1. Childcare educators to walk off the job in the biggest strike in Australian history.

Thousands of early childhood educators will walk off the job on Thursday in a bid to demand higher wages. It will be the biggest early education walk-off in Australian history and will impact about 10,000 families.

Kylie Grey’s salary has increased by just $4 an hour over the past six years and the mother-of-three says she’s considering leaving the industry if her salary doesn’t increase.

“How can we live off $21 an hour when we have qualifications such as certificates and diplomas and bachelors?” Grey told media, AAP reports.

At 3.20pm on Thursday childcare educators will leave work – the time they say they start working for free because of low wages. An application for a 35 per cent increase is reportedly with the Fair Work Commission.

2. Needle left inside mother’s uterus after C-section at Sydney hospital.

A Sydney hospital has apologised after a surgical needle was left in a young mother's uterus following a caesarean section.

Thi Nguyen, 19, had to have a second operation at Fairfield Hospital on Wednesday to remove the needle after she'd earlier that day had a baby boy.

"After the surgery, they left a needle tip inside her, and they didn't even tell me when they commenced the second surgery," her husband told Nine Network on Saturday, AAP reports.

Fairfield Hospital issued an apology but said it was not a clinical error but a suspected product fault - a similar incident had occurred with the same type of needle and suture the following day.

The product has since been removed from use and a safety alert has been issued across NSW.

3. Taylor Swift drops second song from new album.

Taylor Swift dropped her latest song Ready for It on Sunday.

It's the second song she's shared off her new album Reputation, which will be released in full on November 10.

Swift released a minute-long snippet of Ready For It during the introduction to a college football game late on Saturday in the US. She released the full song with a lyric video on Sunday morning.

To read more and listen to the song, click here.

4. Another nuclear test from North Korea has Malcolm Turnbull urging UN to take action.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has condemned North Korea's latest nuclear test and called on the United Nations to take further action against the "dangerous pariah regime".

A shallow, 6.3 magnitude earthquake shook North Korea on Sunday with the rogue state later confirming it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that possess "great destructive power".

"Australia utterly condemns North Korea's flagrant disregard of UN Security Council regulations. We call for the Council to urgently consider further strong measures that would place pressure on North Korea to change course," Mr Turnbull said in a joint statement with Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Defense Minister Marise Payne, AAP reports.

This marks North Korea's sixth nuclear test and has prompted global condemnation. President of the United States Donald Trump said on Sunday the latest test showed North Korea's "words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States".

5. High Court to decide if the postal survey on marriage equality is 'unconstitutional'.

The High Court will consider its ruling on the several challenges to the Federal Government's $122 same-sex marriage postal ballot this week.

If found unconstitutional in the High Court, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will face a choice of doing nothing further on same-sex marriage this term; allowing a private member's bill to go to parliament; or having another shot at passing the plebiscite bill.

This comes as Opposition Spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek told reporters the vote should be conducted in parliament.

"We could have marriage equality through in a matter of days if the government just allowed parliament to do its job," she said on Sunday, AAP reports. "We've already seen the debate take a very nasty turn and we've said all along that this will be damaging and divisive and pretty hard on a lot of people."

6. Prince George is starting school this week.

Prince George is starting school this week - a major milestone for the little boy who will one day be king.

Prince William and Kate have chosen an independent school in south London for their four-year-old son.

Thomas's Battersea will welcome the young prince and his parents on Thursday. George will be dressed in his new uniform, a navy v-neck pullover, matching Bermuda-style shorts, long red socks and black shoes.

We can't wait for the pictures!