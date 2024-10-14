NSW local Dayna got caught in the Florida hurricane. Hours in, her contractions started.

What was meant to be a magical Disney holiday for NSW woman Dayna Sly became a life-altering experience when she unexpectedly gave birth in the midst of one of the most destructive hurricanes in Florida's history.

She never even knew she was pregnant.

Dayna and her fiancé, Tony O'Keefe, had saved up for a six-week trip to the U.S., but their vacation took an unexpected turn when Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm, ripped through Florida.

The couple had spent the day at Universal Studios before returning to their hotel as the storm approached.

In the early hours of the morning, Dayna was woken up by shooting pains.

She went to the bathroom, not realising that she was about to give birth. "I started feeling really unwell, and it turned to pain up and down my leg," Dayna told 7NEWS.

"The power had gone out so I went to the bathroom and I was just in all this pain."

Completely unaware she was 41 weeks pregnant, Dayna was in shock when she heard the sound of a baby crying.

"Because I didn't really look like I was pregnant, I was bloated and sore, but I'm also looking and going, 'what is all this?'... and I just hear crying," she recalled.

Inside their hotel room, with the power out and elevators disabled, Dayna gave birth to their daughter, Audrey, in the bathroom while Hurricane Milton raged outside. Tony, who had been asleep, woke up to the news that he was now a father.

"When I first woke up I thought, 'This is the weirdest dream ever,'" he said. "Good morning, you're a dad."

Paramedics arrived and carried Dayna and Audrey down four flights of stairs to safety.

"I just screamed for my father because I was like, 'What's going on,'" Dayna explained.

"It took me a while to process what's actually happened, because it was the last thing I expected — to be pregnant and in a hurricane, and I had no symptoms really, at all."

Thankfully, despite the dramatic circumstances, baby Audrey was born healthy.

"I'm amazed at how well she's doing, especially after everything I put my body through—going on rides and even flying on a plane at 41 weeks pregnant," Dayna said.

Following the birth, the couple announced the arrival of their surprise bundle of joy on Facebook, writing: "We are delighted to announce the arrival of Audrey Sly, who was born on October 10, 2024, at 5 AM in Orlando, Florida," alongside photos of the new parents and their bub.

However, the storm wasn't the only hurdle the couple would face.

Born in the U.S., Audrey was automatically granted American citizenship, leaving Dayna and Tony, both Australian citizens, stuck in bureaucratic limbo.

"The American doctors said she can apply for dual citizenship, and we said great, we're Australian so we can just hop back on the plane with our baby and she can be American," Dayna said.

"But we didn't realise that that's not how it works. So, just because we're Australian doesn't mean that our baby is."

They now face the daunting reality that it could take months before their application is approved.

"We've got 10 days left of hotel reservations," Dayna said. "And they said to just apply for citizenship and we'll get back to you within seven months. What are we going to do for seven months?"

On Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed they were assisting the family.

"The Australian Government is providing support to two Australians in the United States," a spokeswoman said, though privacy concerns limited further details.For now, Dayna and Tony are anxiously waiting for a way to bring their baby girl home to Australia. "We just want to go home," Dayna said.

"We thought this trip would be all about Disney, but instead, we faced a hurricane and welcomed a baby we never saw coming."

In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, at least 23 people have lost their lives, with millions remaining without power.

