NSW teachers are getting a pay rise. Here's exactly how much they will get.

Teachers in NSW have long faced overwhelming pressures, from growing administrative loads to dealing with difficult classrooms.

As one former teacher previously told Mamamia, "After what felt like the millionth student trying to hit or kick me amidst a tantrum, I'd had enough… it all piled up until I broke."

Now, teachers are finally seeing some recognition in a landmark agreement with the NSW government.

The new deal offers a much-needed pay rise of 10 per cent over the next three years, alongside improvements in work-life balance, like capped after-school meetings, the right to disconnect after hours, and flexible working arrangements.

It's a welcome change for many educators, who had often been left managing classrooms with little support, leading to severe burnout and mental health strains.

Watch: NSW public school teachers are getting a raise. Article continues after video.

NSW Teachers Federation President Henry Rajendra underscored the impact of the major deal, saying, "These improvements show greater respect from the employer – respect that has been absent for far too long."

"They begin to address the unmanageable workloads that have driven resignation rates above retirement rates and exacerbated the teacher shortage crisis."

It's an acknowledgment of the challenges facing teachers, a workforce that's over 80 per cent women.

NSW's new deal goes further by boosting starting salaries to six figures, making NSW teachers among the highest-paid in the nation.

Graduates fresh from university will start at $102,335, a salary that now competes with fields like engineering and law, while seasoned teachers will see their wages climb to over $150,000 by 2026.

"This year's settlement will maintain that historic structural reset to salaries, it will keep pace with inflation in terms of teachers' salaries," Rajendra said.

Education Minister Prue Car added, "Since coming to Government, we have been clear in our view that pay is a function of respect, and I am pleased to see teachers will continue to benefit from our once-in-a-generation pay agreement."

"Offering better conditions and work-life balance will help us to attract new teachers and ensure those already teaching will stay on board."

And they're much needed. Teachers Karen and Breanna recently shared the struggles of their profession with Mamamia.

Karen, a teacher with three decades of experience, explained how she once adored the profession but reached a breaking point when student behaviour and lack of support became unbearable.

"I'd serve burgers at McDonald's, be the greeter at the door at Bunnings, stack the shelves at Woolies, pack bags at the check-out at Coles. But I will never go back to teaching. Never," Karen told Mamamia about reaching her breaking point.

Her sentiment echoed across NSW schools, where teachers struggled with lack of support, overwhelming workloads, and ongoing disrespect from parents and students.

Breanna, who ultimately left teaching, described it as "the best thing that happened to me and the most heartbreaking thing to have to leave as well".

Speaking of the emotional toll and relentless pressure on the country's educators, she said, "We stay for the students, for those kids we love. But the truth is we are dying."

Breanna added, "Parents aren't winning. Teachers aren't winning. Principals aren't winning. Everyone feels like their hands are tied on this issue. I think it's the workload, admin, the crowded curriculum and the red tape that educators are having to constantly juggle."

Breanna, a former teacher, spoke to Mamamia previously.

The deal, which includes extra pupil-free days and job-sharing options, is a step towards easing those burdens. These additional resources mean more time for collaboration, curriculum development, and planning — without the strain of added hours.

This includes eight "student development days'' — during which students have to stay home. Four student development days will now take place at the start of the year, two at the start of second term and a day at the start of the third and fourth terms.

"These are important opportunities for teachers to work with each other to prepare the necessary teaching and learning programs so that we can provide the best quality education for our kids,'' Rajendra said.

"The student development days are critical because once the kids return, it is a full-on job. The role of a teacher throughout the school day is quite hectic.''

He added that the idea that teachers worked from 9am to 3pm "has always been a myth''.

"The requirements to attend meetings … compliance, training outside of the school day has grown exponentially,'' he said.

While the changes are just beginning, teachers hope that this agreement marks the start of a cultural shift, recognising their essential role in shaping the future and valuing the work they do every day.

