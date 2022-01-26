What women are talking about today, Thursday January 27.

By Gemma Bath

Six out of 10 NSW intensive care nurses have "no intent of sticking around" once the Omicron outbreak subsides, as nurses prepare to rally outside a western Sydney hospital.

The NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association says there is a feeling of "despair" among ICU nurses in a recent survey they conducted.

"There are members who are telling us that they will get through this crisis, and then that's it," acting assistant general secretary Michael Whaites told AAP.

"There are a lot of them saying, 'Three to five years, tops'. They can't see themselves giving anything more than that."

Mr Whaites said he was not sure how many nurses and midwives at Liverpool Hospital would join Thursday morning's protest.

ICU nurses in NSW exercised their right yesterday to stop work because their workplace is not safe. These are the people Josh Frydenberg is attacking when he attacks "militant unions". Who's side are you on? @nswnma pic.twitter.com/kM6wJ2uvaQ — Sally McManus (@sallymcmanus) January 19, 2022

Regardless of how many could protest, nurses "desperately need" the government to commit to improving staff-to-patient ratios, Mr Whaites said.

"At the moment staffing is based on a calculation that goes over the week, and we know it's not working."

Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Friday that NSW Health modelling showed the state's hospitals had capacity and were still faring better than the envisioned "best-case scenario" based on outbreaks in London and South Africa.

Mr Whaites said that did not match the reality of what staff in the hospitals were enduring.

The state recorded 21,030 new cases on Wednesday, including its millionth case of the pandemic, with more than 90 per cent of those coming in the Omicron outbreak.

There were 29 deaths, hospitalisations dropped to 2794 and intensive care admissions to 175, with 75 people on ventilators.

35 people died in Victoria, 9 died in Queensland, 13 died in South Australia, and one died in Tasmania.

- With AAP