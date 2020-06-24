On June 12, 2020, the Adria Tour kicked off in Belgrade, Serbia.

The event was organised by world tennis number one Novak Djokovic and was due to continue over the next four weekends, hopping from Serbia to Croatia, Montenegro, and Bosnia, to raise money for charity.

From the beginning, the tour was dogged by criticism. We are, after all, still in the midst of a global health pandemic which has decimated the 2020 sporting calendar.

As the news got back to organisers, a decision was made to cancel the final between Djokovic and Andrey Rublev.

"This is a big shock and an accident after everything went so well. We consulted with all health institutions and the Croatian Government, we followed their instructions, and we had to cancel the final match, because of all these wonderful people and those who were in contact with Grigor in recent days," said tournament director Goran Ivanisevic.

It was announced that all players who participated in the tournament, and those involved in the organisation and behind-the-scenes running of the event, would be tested for COVID-19.

Less than 24 hours after Dimitrov announced his positive test, five more people, including fellow players Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki, confirmed they had also contracted the virus.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for COVID-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days gets tested,” Coric tweeted. “I am really sorry for any harm I might have caused! I'm feeling well and don't have any [symptoms]. Please stay safe and healthy! Lots of love to all!”

Dimitrov's coach, Chris Gro, and Djokovic’s fitness coach, Marko Paniki, also tested positive for coronavirus.

Initially, Djokovic declined testing in Croatia because he "didn't feel any symptoms" but his team later confirmed that he would be tested upon his return to Serbia.

As the positive tests started to hit the headlines, the outrage grew.

"Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the 'exhibition' speedy recovery fellas, but that's what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE," wrote Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios on Twitter.

But things went from bad to worse for Djokovic, as his off-court pastimes throughout the tour also started making headlines.

A minute-long video shows him dancing shirtless next to several players, including Grigor Dimitrov, at Croatia’s Lafayette Cuisine Cabaret Club, which was the first stop on the Adria Tour exhibition tournament.

"Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid - 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ - this takes the cake," wrote a furious Kyrgios online.

There were also photos circulating of Dimitrov, Djokovic, and other tennis players, playing basketball when they weren't on the court.

Again, with not an ounce of social distancing in sight.

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic playing basketball last week during the Adria Tour in Zadar, Croatia. Image: Zvonko Kucelin/AAP. Back in Belgrade, Djokovic and his wife Jelena both tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus, with the news breaking late yesterday AEST.

The world number one confirmed that he was asymptomatic and isolating for the required 14 days. The couple's children returned negative tests and Djokovic expressed his sympathies for any hurt caused on Twitter.

"We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons.

"We were wrong and it was too soon," he wrote.

"Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions."

"In hindsight, what has happened there is not a good look,” Andy Murray said overnight, adding to the mounting criticism facing the tennis world number one.

“It’s important that top athletes around the world should be showing that we are taking this seriously and knowing that we are using social-distancing measures, like when I’m getting treatment from my physio while wearing masks just to reduce the risk as much as possible."

Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena have both tested positive to coronavirus. Their children, aged five and two, have both tested negative. Image: Instagram. The positive tests have raised serious concerns for the governing bodies of tennis in their bid to restart the sport.

Last week, the ATP and the WTA issued revised calendars for the resumption of the circuit from August, while organisers of the US Open said the grand slam will be staged without fans starting on August 31.

Given the disastrous Adria Tour, and the lack of awareness from the players involved, those events are now in serious jeopardy.

Feature image: Instagram/Getty.