We need to talk about the most heartbreaking plotline in Nobody Wants This.

You would've seen the viral new TV series on Netflix 'Nobody Wants This' everywhere.

It's a romantic-comedy series about a sex and dating podcaster Joanne (played by Kristen Bell) and a newly single rabbi (played by Adam Brody) falling in love.

The series explores whether or not their relationship can survive their very different lifestyles.

Everybody has been talking about Kristen Bell's and Adam Brody's excellent chemistry in this show— I mean why wouldn't they? They're every millennial woman's dream pairing and the entire show is about the build up and obstacles of their relationship.

Watch: 'Nobody Wants This' trailer. Post continues below.

However, my entire focus when watching Nobody Wants This was centered on an entirely different relationship.

Justine Lupe plays Morgan, the slightly stubborn and completely unfiltered sister and business partner to Kristen Bell's Joanne.

Morgan and Joanne aren't just sisters, they co-host their hit podcast together and it's clear from the start that they've both historically been unlucky in love.

It's also established that they're each other's person.

The person who would drop everything to be there for you, the person who feels your hurt, your happiness, your wins and losses at the same emotional level as you do, the person who you share your entire life with, and the person who loves you more than anyone else.

If you're lucky enough, many people have their person. And no, your person doesn't have to be your partner (not everyone has one of those). Your person can be a parent, a close friend and yep, even your sister.

So what happens when your person finds another person?

Listen to The Spill podcast's brutally honest review of Nobody Wants This. Post continues below.

From (many) personal experiences, this comes with a feeling of deep hurt.

In the show, we see Morgan and Joanne go through a big fight. They perfectly capture the arch of sister rows. E.g. You could both be screaming at each other and then 10 minutes later you're asking "Want to watch a movie?"

However, this fight in particular went deeper than the usual sister disagreement.

We could feel it building up when Morgan would make sly digs at Joanne for being in a happy relationship, calling her boring and telling her that her relationship is getting in the way of their business.

We could feel it when Joanne skipped an important meeting to hang out with her boyfriend— Letting Morgan take the reigns.

It all came to a head when Joanne did the unthinkable. She believed her boyfriend of two months over her sister… her person.

The universal shift that happens when your person finds their person is the equivalent to feelings of deep heartbreak without the closure of an actual breakup.

It's also extremely conflicting.

On one hand, you want the best for your person. Of course you do. You want them to be the happiest version of themself and seeing them thrive brings you so much joy.

On the other hand, you have to hide the sting of slowly being replaced. You're not their emergency contact anymore, you're not the first person they call when they finally get that job promotion, you're no longer invited to family BBQs as their plus one and you find that even your language changes when you want to hang out with them.

What used to be a "Meet me at our favourite bar in an hour, I need a drink" is now an "I miss you! Are you free this weekend to catch up?"





The fight between Joanne and Morgan showcased every single woman's fear when they speak up about their friend's new relationship.

Joanne is convinced that Morgan is lying because she must be jealous of her relationship since Morgan is still stuck in the 'sad world of dating apps'.

It's true, that dating apps can be a sad world, but there's nothing worse than when a friend who's in a fresh relationship digs into a part of your reality as if they weren't just there two-seconds ago.

The 'sad world of dating apps' is also not always a temporary moment in someone's life. I know women who have been on dating apps their entire life.

This fight hit me on a deeper level than I'm sure it intended to and it's a fight that I'm always scared of whenever I feel the need to express my feelings over losing a friend to a relationship.

Their life with their new person is a priority and your role is to now hold on to what ever leftovers they have to give. You are their outlet when they need to vent about their relationship, when they need to talk about "just girl" stuff or when they want a second opinion on a life change… and you are now always the second opinion.

And honestly, you wouldn't change anything. You love this person so much that this stage of life that they're flourishing in is worth it. And if they were truly your person, like Joanne, they will always come around.

It takes them a while to navigate their new life and where their people fit into it but when they do, you are immediately brought back into the forefront.

I mean, they are your person after all.

If you want more from Emily Vernem, you can follow her on Instagram @emilyvernem.

Feature image: Netflix via IMDb