Is Noah and Joanne's story over? Everything we know about Nobody Wants This Season 2.

This article contains spoilers for Nobody Wants This.

Women around the globe have been bewitched by Adam Brody and Kristen Bell's new rom-com Nobody Wants This.

The Netflix series catapulted to number one (on the Netflix Top 10 and in our hearts) following its release last week. I know that I, for one, binge-watched the entire thing, giggling and kicking my feet the whole entire time.

Adam Brody's Noah and Kristen Bell's Joanne had such incredible chemistry that 10 episodes flew on by, and suddenly it was over. The question on everyone's lips remains: what happens now?

Everybody wants Season 2 of Nobody Wants This. Here's what we know so far.

Nobody Wants This Season 1 Ending, Explained.

I don't know about you, but I was certainly shedding a tear when Joanne made the call to end her relationship with Noah.

"How? Noah, tell me how this works if I don't convert," Joanne asked him in their gut-wrenching break-up scene, admitting she wasn't ready to convert to Judaism in order for them to stay together.

"I see what's at stake now. You need me to be something that I can't promise that I can be. And if I falter, even a little bit, your whole life blows up? That's not fair to you," she continued. "You can't have both, and I would never make you choose."

She left him behind, saying "don't come after me."

But then, as all good rom-com leads do, he followed her! And won her back!

"So, how does this work?" she asked him again.

"You were right, I can't have both," he replied, before kissing her in one final scene.

What does it mean?

We'll have to wait for a definitive answer when (and if) the show returns, but one can safely assume it means he's picking his love life over his potential promotion.

But the good news is, we've got an update on the second season.

Fans want to see more of Noah and Joanne's love story. Image: Netflix.

Will Netflix give us Nobody Wants This Season 2?

In excellent news, creator Erin Foster has dropped some promising words on a potential second season.

"We're getting a really positive response," Foster said in an interview with IndieWire. "And so I think the conversations have definitely started to happen about a potential Season 2."

"The story in Season 1 unfolds really slowly. And so I think if there is a Season 2 I would want to just kind of pick up where we leave off and continue to take it slow, because I don't want us to get too far ahead of ourselves. I mean, I want my show to be on the air as long as possible!"

And she's not the only one who is keen for the show to carry on.

"I would love to do a Season 2; Kristen and Adam would love to do a Season 2," Foster said in a new interview with The Wrap. "There's so much more story to tell so if people like the show, then I would be really excited to keep telling it."

With keen leading stars, creators, and fans (and one million views in its first week) it's a fairly safe bet that we can expect a second season of Nobody Wants This in the future.

In the meantime, you can read our list of the 9 best rom coms to watch when you've finished Nobody Wants This.

Watch Erin Foster on Watch What Happens Live.

Feature Image: Netflix.