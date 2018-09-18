-With AAP

1. Family grieves two-year-old son who died suddenly in his sleep.



A Geelong family is devastated by the sudden death of their two-year-old son Noah.

On Monday, September 10, Noah’s parents Jacqui and Matt [also known as Billy] Kelley went to wake their son to get him ready for childcare but tragically discovered he had passed away in his sleep.

Natasha Walters, a friend of Noah’s mother, told Yahoo7 News that their “most loving, adventurous little boy” had gone to sleep healthy on Sunday night and didn’t wake up on Monday.

“I’m not sure how it can even be put into words the unimaginable heartbreak of losing their little man,” she said.

The cause of Noah’s death is yet to be revealed.

Walters set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the family through this heartbreaking time and the response has been overwhelming.

The page had an original goal of $1000 but has currently raised more than $37,000.

“Not only do Jac and Billy need to organise a funeral and prepare for life without their gorgeous boy, they need to prepare for raising their unborn baby, as Jac is currently 14 weeks pregnant with their second child,” the page shares.

“If all of this wasn’t difficult enough, Billy is self employed and does not receive any paid leave. Meaning without any form of external income he will need to return to work whilst grieving Noah.”

In an update shared to the page, the family shared their thanks for the support.

“The messages, flowers, cards, food and financial contributions to the GoFundMe page have left us speechless and we are forever grateful. We are glad Noah has touched your lives as much as he touched ours.”

2. Heavily pregnant Aussie actress Yvonne Strahovski tipped to win Emmy.

Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski, along with her baby bump, are tipped to be among the winners at the 70th Emmy Awards as The Handmaid’s Tale appears set to dominate TV’s biggest night.

The Emmys will be held in Los Angeles on Monday (Tuesday at 10am AEST)

Strahovski, 36, from Sydney, is favourite to claim the supporting actress in a drama trophy for her emotionally complex character in The Handmaid’s Tale, a series set in a totalitarian society where fertile women are forced to bear children.

Strahovski, ironically, is nine months pregnant and still plans to attend the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in downtown LA.

“Ohhhh so preggy now,” Strahovski wrote on Twitter.

The Emmys’ drama categories are expected to be a battle between The Handmaid’s Tale and Game of Thrones, including Strahovski’s category.

Boomakers have the Australian as the favourite, with her The Handmaid’s Tale co-star Ann Dowd on the second line of betting followed by Thandie Newtown (Westworld), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things).

The comedy categories are expected to be a tussle between The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Atlanta.

3. Thai cave diver sues Elon Musk for calling him a “paedo” on Twitter.

A British diver who helped rescue youth soccer players trapped in a flooded Thai cave is suing Tesla chief executive Elon Musk.

Vernon Unsworth alleges that Musk falsely accused him on Twitter of being a paedophile.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court seeks more than $US75,000 ($A104,000) in damages and a court order stopping Musk from making further allegations.

Musk called Unsworth a “paedo” after the Briton criticised Musk in a television interview.

Musk and SpaceX engineers built a small submarine and shipped it to Thailand to help with the rescue. The device wasn’t used, and Unsworth called it a “PR stunt”.

Later Musk accused Unsworth of moving to Thailand to be with a bride who was about 12 years old.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

4. Australian strawberry growers needled by ‘terrorism’ in all six states.

A health warning remains in place to throw out or cut up strawberries across most of Australia after sewing needles were found in the fruit in all six states.

New Zealand has pulled the Australian strawberries from its supermarket shelves, as police investigate after metal needles were found in punnets of fruit across the country.

Nervous farmers fear a multimillion-dollar sabotage, with Queensland Strawberry Growers Association vice president Adrian Schultz blaming “commercial terrorism” for bringing the industry to its knees.

“I’m angry for all the associated people, it’s the farmers, the people who supply them, the packaging people, the truckies with families to support, who suddenly lose their jobs … it’s far-reaching,” he said.

A farmer in Queensland says he will install a metal detector to check his produce while others are destroying their crops, rather than pick them, to save money, The Courier-Mail reports.

Two contaminated punnets of Mal’s Black Label strawberries have been found in separate towns outside Adelaide, with the latest in Morphett Vale.

The Mal’s Black Label strawberries were grown in Western Australia, where a man on Monday reported to the York Police Station in regional WA that he’d found a needle in a punnet of strawberries.

The warning to throw out or cut up strawberries remains in Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has ordered Food Standards Australia New Zealand to investigate whether there are supply chain weaknesses or systemic changes needed.

Coles supermarkets have pulled all strawberries from their shelves, except Western Australia, as a precaution.

Aldi supermarkets are returning non-contaminated strawberry brands to their shelves.

Berry Obsession, Berry Licious and Donnybrook Berries have recalled their strawberries nationwide.

Foodstuffs and Countdown, which are owned by Woolworths and control nearly the entire New Zealand grocery market, on Monday announced they had stopped sending out Australian strawberries to their stores.

5. One of Australia’s most wanted fugitive criminals remains on the run.

The hunt for one of Australia’s most wanted fugitive criminals continues after a false sighting in Melbourne’s CBD left police red-faced.

Victoria Police had to removed images online of a man officers had believed was alleged murderer Jonathan Dick, in Melbourne’s CBD, just hours after their release.

The man pictured came forward to police on Monday night after the images were released, and he was found not to be Dick.

Police had believed the man was holding the same red-jacket Dick, 40, wore when he hit his former friend in the head with a hammer on a driveway in Keilor in August.

Dick has been on the run since allegedly murdering his brother, David Dick, who was slashed across the head with a sword at Westfield Doncaster shopping centre last year.

He was named in a Crime Stoppers list of Australia’s 10 most-wanted outlaws in August.

Two of Dick’s distinct tattoos have also been published; a Wolverine versus Sabre-tooth tattoo on his right thigh to knee, and an Incredible Hulk tattoo on his left calf.

Police urge anyone who sees Dick to phone triple-zero.