No, it's not a joke. Someone actually wrote this story.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Several Australian newspapers have today published a very, very, very important political story. A key new hair trend amongst female members of Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s team has been identified: the ‘Coalition Coif’.

The story was also widely published online. It read: “As the women lined up next to Australia’s 28th prime minister to be sworn in today by the ever-glamorous governor-general, Quentin Bryce, one thing stood out – a trend that could be called the “coalition coif”. It’s a helmet-like hairdo that is strikingly similar to the iconic hairstyle of Britain’s late iron lady, Margaret Thatcher.”

Mamamia laboured through the entire article (so you don’t have to) and below, we present the five most completely ridiculous things about it.

1. Hairdresser to the stars Joh Bailey got a look-in as a political commentator.

“It’s definitely power hair… The look is very controlled – and very controlling. And I don’t think you’d call it overly modern. But I do think Julie Bishop does look good most of the time. I think she looks appropriate.”

This is parliament Joh, give us the explanatory memorandum:

“It’s definitely a hairdresser’s look; it’s not something I think you could conjure up in your bathroom in the morning.”

But what does the hair say about her approach to governance?

“Let’s not go changing. We’re solid. We’re not fly-by-night.”

Thanks Joh.

2. These choice quotes about first lady Margie Abbott.

“Australia’s new first lady, Margie Abbott, seems to have visited her local Forestville salon and got herself a nice modern chop, an efficient style requiring no special attention in the morning.”

“The big question is, will that change, especially now Mrs Abbott will be expected to glam up and stand by her man at official functions?”

Will somebody PLEASE call Leigh Sales and/or Laurie Oakes?