The one thing I can't leave the house without.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

They say that eyes are the windows to the soul.

We say, forget that. A woman’s handbag is the window to her soul. After all – the contents of a woman’s handbag will tell you everything you need to know, and probably some things you didn’t want to know, about a lady in your life.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by the Nissan. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

The contents of every handbag are usually divided up as such:

– 20%: Absolutely necessary items. Think: wallet, keys, sunglasses, diary, spare tampons, spare lipstick, Panadol.

– 75%: Absolutely unnecessary items. Think: those four lip glosses that haven’t seen the light of day since 2011 and have since gone all clumpy, receipts from long-ago purchases, crumpled tissues, crumbly muesli bars which you wouldn’t eat even if stuck in the desert and faced with imminent starvation, several necklaces, umbrella that no longer works, seedy old hair elastics, child’s old blanky, etc…

– 5%: Your ‘I Can’t Leave The House Without This’ Item.

The last one is the most important category and it’s different for everyone.

You see, most people can carry on without the great majority of items if they’ve accidentally left them at home.

But your ‘I Can’t Leave The House Without This’ item is the one that sends you into panic attack mode if you find yourself stuck without it. It’s the one that’s always packed first when you get a new handbag. It’s the one that you might have even bought multiple versions of, should you ever lose the original.

For everyone on the Mamamia team, their item is completely different.